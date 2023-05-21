Southwest Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Teens Injured; Michael Goodwin Remembered in Obituary

Michael Goodwin Obituary

On September 10, 2021, the world lost a beloved father, husband, and friend. Michael Goodwin, 45, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Southwest. He leaves behind his wife and two children, who are devastated by his loss.

A Life Well-Lived

Michael was born on June 15, 1976, in Augusta, Maine. He grew up in a modest home with his parents and two siblings. Despite the challenges of his upbringing, Michael was determined to succeed. He worked hard in school and attended the University of Maine, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

After graduation, Michael moved to Southwest to pursue his career. He landed a job at a local engineering firm, where he quickly rose through the ranks. His colleagues admired his work ethic and his ability to tackle even the most complex problems.

Outside of work, Michael was an avid sports fan. He loved watching football and baseball and never missed a game. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, hiking and fishing with his family.

A Tragic Loss

Michael’s life was cut short on September 10, 2021, when he was the victim of a triple shooting in Southwest. He was walking home from work when he was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related dispute. Two teenagers were also injured in the shooting, and one of them, a 16-year-old boy, died from his injuries.

Michael’s family and friends are struggling to come to terms with his sudden and senseless death. They remember him as a kind and generous man who always put others first.

A Call for Change

Michael’s death is a tragic reminder of the violence that plagues our communities. It is a call to action for all of us to work together to end the senseless shootings and to create safer neighborhoods for our families.

We must come together to address the root causes of violence, including poverty, lack of education, and access to guns. We must invest in our communities and provide resources and opportunities for our young people.

Michael’s wife and children have set up a memorial fund in his honor. The fund will support organizations that work to end gun violence and promote community safety. Donations can be made online or by mail.

A Final Goodbye

Michael’s family and friends will gather to say their final goodbyes at a private funeral service. They will remember him as a loving husband, devoted father, and loyal friend.

Michael’s legacy will live on through the memories he created with his family and friends and the impact he made on his community. He will be deeply missed.

