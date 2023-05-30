“Southwest Turkey Avocado Recipe”: Southwestern Style Avocado Stuffed with Turkey

“Southwest Turkey Avocado Recipe”: Southwestern Style Avocado Stuffed with Turkey

Posted on May 30, 2023

Delicious and Healthy Turkey Stuffed Avocado Recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets

Looking for a tasty and healthy recipe? Look no further than this turkey stuffed avocado recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets. This recipe is not only easy to make, but it’s also packed with protein and healthy fats, making it the perfect meal for those watching their waistline.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound lean ground turkey
  • 1 small white onion, chopped finely
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted, with skins reserved
  • 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced and zested
  • ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend (optional)

Steps:

  1. In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper (if using) and salt.

  2. Cook, stirring and crumbling the turkey, about 5-10 minutes, or until turkey is completely cooked. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa. Set aside.

  3. Carve out the meat of each avocado half with a spoon; transfer the scooped avocado meat into a small bowl. Add cilantro, lime juice and zest, and mash with a fork until smooth.

  4. Fill each avocado skin half-full with turkey, then top with guacamole and cheese (if using).

About Rouses Markets:

Rouses Markets is a family-owned grocery store chain that offers fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices. With locations in Alabama and Louisiana, Rouses Markets has become a go-to destination for shoppers looking for fresh, locally-sourced produce, meats, and seafood.

Conclusion:

This turkey stuffed avocado recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets is a delicious and healthy meal that’s perfect for any day of the week. With its combination of lean protein and healthy fats, this recipe is a great option for those looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor. So why not give it a try today? Your taste buds (and your waistline) will thank you!

  1. Avocado recipes
  2. Turkey stuffed avocados
  3. Southwest cuisine
  4. Healthy meal ideas
  5. Easy dinner recipes

News Source : https://www.fox10tv.com
Source Link :Recipe: Southwest Turkey Stuffed Avocados/

Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply