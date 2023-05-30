“Southwest Turkey Avocado Recipe”: Southwestern Style Avocado Stuffed with Turkey

Delicious and Healthy Turkey Stuffed Avocado Recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets

Looking for a tasty and healthy recipe? Look no further than this turkey stuffed avocado recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets. This recipe is not only easy to make, but it’s also packed with protein and healthy fats, making it the perfect meal for those watching their waistline.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 small white onion, chopped finely

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

¼ teaspoon salt

1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed

1 cup salsa

2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted, with skins reserved

4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime, juiced and zested

½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend (optional)

Steps:

In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper (if using) and salt. Cook, stirring and crumbling the turkey, about 5-10 minutes, or until turkey is completely cooked. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa. Set aside. Carve out the meat of each avocado half with a spoon; transfer the scooped avocado meat into a small bowl. Add cilantro, lime juice and zest, and mash with a fork until smooth. Fill each avocado skin half-full with turkey, then top with guacamole and cheese (if using).

About Rouses Markets:

Rouses Markets is a family-owned grocery store chain that offers fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices. With locations in Alabama and Louisiana, Rouses Markets has become a go-to destination for shoppers looking for fresh, locally-sourced produce, meats, and seafood.

Conclusion:

This turkey stuffed avocado recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets is a delicious and healthy meal that’s perfect for any day of the week. With its combination of lean protein and healthy fats, this recipe is a great option for those looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor. So why not give it a try today? Your taste buds (and your waistline) will thank you!

