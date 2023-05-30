“Southwest Turkey Avocado Recipe”: Southwestern Style Avocado Stuffed with Turkey

Delicious and Healthy Turkey Stuffed Avocado Recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets
Looking for a tasty and healthy recipe? Look no further than this turkey stuffed avocado recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets. This recipe is not only easy to make, but it’s also packed with protein and healthy fats, making it the perfect meal for those watching their waistline.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound lean ground turkey
- 1 small white onion, chopped finely
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted, with skins reserved
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime, juiced and zested
- ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend (optional)
Steps:
- In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper (if using) and salt.
-
Cook, stirring and crumbling the turkey, about 5-10 minutes, or until turkey is completely cooked. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa. Set aside.
-
Carve out the meat of each avocado half with a spoon; transfer the scooped avocado meat into a small bowl. Add cilantro, lime juice and zest, and mash with a fork until smooth.
-
Fill each avocado skin half-full with turkey, then top with guacamole and cheese (if using).
About Rouses Markets:
Rouses Markets is a family-owned grocery store chain that offers fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices. With locations in Alabama and Louisiana, Rouses Markets has become a go-to destination for shoppers looking for fresh, locally-sourced produce, meats, and seafood.
Conclusion:
This turkey stuffed avocado recipe from Chef Nino/Rouses Markets is a delicious and healthy meal that’s perfect for any day of the week. With its combination of lean protein and healthy fats, this recipe is a great option for those looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor. So why not give it a try today? Your taste buds (and your waistline) will thank you!
