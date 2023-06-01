Southwestern Assemblies of God Professor Garland Owensby killed in fatal Waxahachie accident

A Deadly Accident in Waxahachie, Texas: A Tragic Loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God

On August 25, 2021, the Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) community suffered a devastating loss when one of its beloved professors, Garland Owensby, died in a fatal car crash in Waxahachie, Texas.

The Accident

The accident happened when a car traveling in the opposite direction swerved into Owensby’s lane and hit his vehicle head-on. The impact of the collision was so severe that Owensby died on the spot. The driver of the other car was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Grief and Sorrow

Owensby’s death has left the SAGU community in grief and sorrow. He was a well-respected professor and a beloved member of the university faculty. Owensby had served at SAGU for over 20 years and was known for his passion for teaching and his dedication to his students. He was also a committed Christian who lived his life according to his faith, and he was widely admired for his integrity and kindness.

Tributes and Condolences

Following Owensby’s death, the SAGU community came together to offer their condolences and tributes. The university’s president, Dr. Kermit Bridges, released a statement expressing his sadness and offering his prayers to Owensby’s family. He also praised Owensby’s contributions to the university and his impact on the lives of his students.

Many of Owensby’s colleagues and former students also shared their memories and tributes on social media. They described him as a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration, and they expressed their gratitude for the impact he had on their lives.

A Legacy to Remember

Owensby’s death is a tragic loss to the SAGU community and to his family and friends. However, his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the impact he had on the university and its students. Owensby’s dedication to teaching and his commitment to his faith were an inspiration to many, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

A Reminder to Drive Safely

Owensby’s death is also a reminder of the importance of driving safely and being aware of our surroundings on the road. Accidents can happen in an instant, and they can have devastating consequences. We should all take this tragedy as a reminder to be vigilant and cautious when we are behind the wheel, and to always prioritize safety and responsibility.

A Final Farewell

The SAGU community will come together to honor Owensby’s memory and say their final farewells in a memorial service. The service will be held on September 3, 2021, at 2 pm at the Hagee Center on the SAGU campus. The university has invited all those who knew Owensby to attend the service and pay their respects.

Garland Owensby may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he created, and he will always hold a special place in the hearts of the SAGU community.

Waxahachie accident Garland Owensby death Southwestern Assemblies of God professor Fatal car crash in Texas Tragic accident in Waxahachie