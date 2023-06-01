Southwestern Assemblies of God University Professor Garland Owensby Passes Away Following Car Accident

H1: Garland Owensby, Southwestern Assemblies of God University Professor Dies in Car Accident

On the morning of September 8th, tragedy struck the Southwestern Assemblies of God University community as beloved professor Garland Owensby was killed in a car accident.

H2: The Accident

According to local authorities, the accident occurred on Highway 287 in Ellis County, Texas. Owensby was driving his truck when he was struck by another vehicle. The impact caused his truck to spin out of control and hit a guardrail. Owensby was pronounced dead at the scene.

H2: Owensby’s Impact

Owensby was a highly respected professor at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, where he had been teaching for over 20 years. He was known for his passion for teaching and his dedication to his students.

H3: Students Remember Owensby

Many of Owensby’s former students have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of their time in his classes. One student described Owensby as “a kind and caring professor who always went above and beyond to help his students succeed.”

H3: Owensby’s Legacy

Owensby’s impact on the Southwestern Assemblies of God University community will be felt for years to come. His dedication to teaching and his love for his students will be remembered by all who knew him.

H2: The University’s Response

In a statement released on the university’s website, Southwestern Assemblies of God University President Kermit Bridges expressed his condolences to Owensby’s family and the university community. Bridges also praised Owensby’s contributions to the university, saying that he “embodied the very best of what it means to be a professor and mentor.”

H2: Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements for Owensby have not yet been announced. The university has encouraged members of the community to share their memories of Owensby and to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

H1: Remembering Garland Owensby

As the Southwestern Assemblies of God University community mourns the loss of Garland Owensby, we remember his dedication to teaching and his love for his students. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Car crash involving Garland Owensby Fatal accident of Garland Owensby Garland Owensby’s untimely death in a car accident Garland Owensby’s legacy after tragic car accident Southwestern Assemblies of God University mourns loss of Garland Owensby in car accident