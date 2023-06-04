“Spa chemical maintenance kit” : Maintenance Kit for Balancing Chemicals in Spas and Hot Tubs – Includes SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser, Calcium Increaser, pH Increaser, pH Decreaser, Test Strips, and LeisureQuip Scum Absorber.

Maintenance Kit for Balancing Chemicals in Spas and Hot Tubs – Includes SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser, Calcium Increaser, pH Increaser, pH Decreaser, Test Strips, and LeisureQuip Scum Absorber.



Price: $59.95

(as of Jun 04,2023 06:50:48 UTC – Details)





If you are a spa or hot tub owner, you know how important it is to maintain the chemical balance of your water. A well-maintained spa or hot tub provides a relaxing and rejuvenating experience, while an improperly balanced one can cause skin irritation, corrosion of equipment, and even health issues. Luckily, there are products available in the market that can take the hassle out of your spa or hot tub care, and one of them is the Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancer Maintenance Kit.

This kit contains SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser, Calcium Increaser, pH Increaser, pH Decreaser, Test Strips, and LeisureQuip Scum Absorber. SpaGuard is a trusted brand in the industry, and their products are tested and proven to be reliable. The Total Alkalinity Increaser is used to raise the total alkalinity level of your spa or hot tub water, which helps to prevent pH fluctuations and surface corrosion. The Calcium Increaser increases the calcium hardness level of the water, which is important to prevent equipment damage. The pH Increaser raises the pH level of the water, while the pH Decreaser lowers it, ensuring that the water is balanced for bather comfort.

The Test Strips included in the kit are used to test the chemical levels in the water, so you can make sure that they are within the recommended range. This is important because if the chemical levels are too high or too low, it can cause skin irritation, corrosion, and other issues. The LeisureQuip Scum Absorber is a unique product that helps to absorb unwanted oils, lotions, and other contaminants from the water. It comes in two shapes – ScumBoat or ScumBug – and helps to keep the water clear and clean.

Using the Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancer Maintenance Kit is easy. Simply follow the instructions on the products and use the Test Strips to check the chemical levels regularly. The kit provides everything you need to maintain the chemical balance of your spa or hot tub, so you don’t have to worry about buying multiple products or guessing what chemicals you need.

The SpaGuard water balancer system is approved by professionals in the industry and provides the right balance for your spa, hot tub or pool. By preventing surface corrosion and equipment damage, it prolongs the life of your spa or hot tub. In addition, it ensures that the water is balanced for bather comfort, so you can relax and enjoy your spa or hot tub without any worries.

In conclusion, the Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancer Maintenance Kit is an effective and reliable solution for spa and hot tub owners. With its tested and proven SpaGuard products, it takes the hassle out of your spa or hot tub care and ensures that the water is balanced for bather comfort. The kit contains everything you need to maintain the chemical balance of your spa or hot tub, including Total Alkalinity Increaser, Calcium Increaser, pH Increaser, pH Decreaser, Test Strips, and LeisureQuip Scum Absorber. So, if you want to keep your spa or hot tub in top condition, consider using this kit and enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating experience every time.



