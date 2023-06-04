“Spalding Pure Speed Golf Set” : Right-Handed Men’s All Graphite Spalding Pure Speed Golf Set with 14 Pieces

Men’s All Graphite Spalding Pure Speed Golf Set – 14-Piece, Right Handed



Price: $210.20

The Spalding Pure Speed 14-Piece Golf Set Men’s All Graphite is an exceptional golf set designed to help golfers achieve their best performance on the course. This set includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons (6, 7, 8, 9/P), wedge (S), putter, and a stand bag. The set is available in a right-handed configuration, making it a great option for right-handed golfers.

The driver is an all-new lightweight engineered club designed with a smooth leading edge. The easy launch configuration and low-back powerful CG (center of gravity) deliver superior distance and exceptional accuracy. The fairway wood is also lightweight and has a low-back CG, which, combined with its smooth head shape design, delivers powerful and accurate long-distance performance.

The hybrid is another powerful club in this set. Its lightweight, high MOI (Moment of Inertia) head shape design combined with aero-tech material alloy hitting face delivers long distance and superior accuracy. This club is a great addition to any golfer’s bag, providing versatility and performance on the course.

The irons (6, 7, 8, 9/P) in this set are Pure Speed irons, featuring a wide sole contact area with a lower and deeper CG structure design. This design provides maximum performance, control, and high fault tolerance. The irons deliver precise shot-making and exceptional distance, making them a valuable addition to any golfer’s bag.

The wedge (S) is a soft hybrid metal club with a redesigned CG position that provides balance and precise control. This club is perfect for shots around the green, delivering the accuracy and precision needed to get the ball close to the hole. The putter is another new addition to this set, featuring an alignment system and wide sole that delivers precise stability on the green.

The stand bag in this set is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry all the equipment needed on the course. The oversize apparel pocket and two large multifunction pockets provide ample storage space for accessories, balls, and other items. The stand bag is a great addition to this set, making it easy to carry all the necessary equipment on the course.

In addition to the stand bag, this set also comes with a rain hood. The rain hood is an essential accessory for any golfer, especially during inclement weather. It helps to protect the clubs and bag from moisture, ensuring that they remain in good condition for longer.

