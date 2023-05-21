Spanish Air Force : Pilot injured in F-18 crash at Spanish Air Force base

“Pilot Escapes F-18 Crash at Spanish Air Force Facility, Identified as Wing Captain with Injuries – Suspect or Victim?”

Before a demonstration for military families at the Spanish Air Force facility, a pilot managed to escape a crash during a practice flight. The incident was captured on video, showing the jet ascending steeply before abruptly descending and creating a massive fireball upon impact. The pilot, a wing captain with over 1,000 flight hours, sustained injuries to his legs, hips, and arms after ejecting from the aircraft. He was transported to a nearby hospital, and his life is not in immediate danger. The crash occurred within the confines of the air base, and some debris was scattered outside the compound. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but it adds to a series of accidents involving the Spanish Air Force’s F-18s. The Spanish Air Force currently has a fleet of 84 F-18s, and there are reports suggesting they plan to replace them with F-35 aircraft. However, Madrid has not confirmed or denied these reports.

News Source : Tasnim News Agency

1. US fighter jet crash Spain

2. Military exhibition crash

3. US military plane accident

4. Spain air show accident

5. Fighter jet crash video