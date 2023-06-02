Spanish Paella recipe: Creating Spanish Paella in Pavel’s World: A Guide by WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

Welcome to Pavel’s World: Exploring Spain and Learning to Make Paella

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, the Executive Director of Amigos, The Richmond Latino Center, and his partner Ivonne recently took a trip to Spain where they immersed themselves in the culture, sights, and sounds of this vibrant country. They also learned to make the famous Spanish dish, Paella, and are excited to share their experiences and culinary expertise with us.

Discovering Paella

The highlight of Pavel and Ivonne’s trip was undoubtedly their introduction to Paella, a traditional Spanish dish. During their interview, they guided us through an easy and quick recipe that captures the essence of this iconic dish. The ingredients include chorizo or hot Italian sausage, chicken, shrimp or a seafood mix, Spanish rice mix, chicken broth, diced tomatoes, peas, onion, and garlic. By watching the full interview, you can create a delicious Paella that serves eight people.

Pavel and Ivonne also shared insights into the history and preparation of Paella, discussing the cultural significance of the dish. They explained that Paella originated in Valencia, Spain, and was traditionally made by farmers who cooked rice with whatever ingredients they had on hand. The dish has since become a staple in Spanish cuisine and is enjoyed all over the world.

Exploring Spain

Aside from their culinary adventures, Pavel and Ivonne also shared glimpses into their trip to Spain, including the places they visited and the experiences they had. They talked about the beautiful architecture they saw in Madrid and Barcelona, the historic landmarks like the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell, and the scenic countryside they explored.

They also spoke about the warm and welcoming people they met, who made their trip even more enjoyable. Pavel and Ivonne emphasized the importance of immersing oneself in a new culture and embracing the local customs and traditions.

Follow Pavel on Instagram

If you want to stay updated on Pavel’s adventures and behind-the-scenes content, you can follow him on Instagram @pavel_polancosafad. He regularly shares photos and stories from his travels, as well as insights into his work at Amigos, The Richmond Latino Center.

Conclusion

Embarking on a journey through Spain and learning to make Paella with Pavel and Ivonne was a truly special experience. Their enthusiasm for life and their passion for exploring new cultures and cuisines is infectious, and we can all learn something from their adventures. So why not try making Paella at home and transport yourself to the vibrant streets of Spain?

Spanish cuisine Cooking tutorials International recipes Food blogs Culinary adventures

News Source : WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Source Link :Pavel’s World: How to make Spanish Paella – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather/