Sparra Vinyl Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Big Sparra Vinyl in Ayr has Died .

Big Sparra Vinyl in Ayr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So sad to find out that Ian Wallace of the much loved Big Sparra Vinyl in Ayr has passed away. The shop had the most beautiful view of any record shop looking out over Ayr Harbour. I have fond memories of chatting music with Ian on my visit to the shop.https://t.co/WZxWbSqXk3 pic.twitter.com/MBXQihcY8e — The Vinyl Revival (@Revival_Vinyl) January 20, 2021

