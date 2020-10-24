Spc. Skyler Oliver Death – Dead :Skyler Oliver Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Spc. Skyler Oliver has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.
“Howard Altman on Twitter: “Condolences to the family and friends of Spc. Skyler Oliver. ”
Condolences to the family and friends of Spc. Skyler Oliver. https://t.co/XDsdwRr27j
— Howard Altman (@haltman) October 24, 2020
Tributes
#VetsRemember Thank you for your service Spc. Skyler Oliver. We will not forget. https://t.co/tOpsFvzGhn
— Randi The Vet (@randi_vet) October 24, 2020
The death of Spc. Skyler Oliver, 24, is under investigation by the Army criminal investigation command, as is standard with all unexpected service member deaths. https://t.co/wLEQIsFtEy
— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) October 24, 2020
Spc. Skyler Oliver, 24, served with 1-2 Stryker Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, according to I Corps public affairs officials.
JBLM soldier killed in non-training related incident https://t.co/nS8QehCIQc
— Southtacoma -save the parents (@southtacoma) October 23, 2020
