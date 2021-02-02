Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Two FBI Agents killed in the line of duty in Florida .

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

REST IN PEACE: This is Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, one of the two FBI agents shot and killed today while trying to serve a federal search warrant in South Florida. https://bit.ly/3rc9DN9

#FBI San Diego offers our condolences to the family and friends of Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed in the line of duty this morning. We also send our support to the agents who were injured. We continue to stand by our FBI family. pic.twitter.com/mZuSIeHM5a

FBI San Diego @FBISanDiego #FBI San Diego offers our condolences to the family and friends of Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed in the line of duty this morning. We also send our support to the agents who were injured. We continue to stand by our FBI family.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Lynne Erhardt

My condolences to all who loved her. RIP and thank you for your service. Thank you to all law enforcement for their dedication.

Madonna Erskine

So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all family ,friends,and work family..RIP Brave Officer…

Shirley Fennell

Terrible tragedy. May she rest in eternal peace, amen. Prayers for her family at this time of deep sorrow.

Cindi CinCin Melton

So sad!!! RIP Thank you for your service!! Prayers and condolences being sent to ALL!!

Penny Ware

How tragic. No one who gets up in the morning and goes to their jobs knows that it will be their last day on the planet. She obviously was a bright, dedicated and hardworking agent in a job known to be perilous at times. Her family, no doubt, is devastated. May she Rest In Peace.

Perez Esther

Rest in peace Laura. I am sure that you were carrying out your duties diligently as I know many of you do. Thank you and I am so sorry that you had to lose your life.

Kandy Lee Adams

Thank you ma’am for your hard work and dedication to keep our children safe! may you now rest in peace and watch over us from above. Prayers for the family this is just horrible .

Helen Barbie

Condolences to her work family and her private family. Law enforcement needs more protective gear to utilize when they serve angry people.



Jean Standrowicz

A noble cause this woman fought for and upheld in the name of the law and in the eyes of God. These officers are heros and now Angels

Donna Eakes

Tragic prayers for all. This happens to frequently I have read or heard on the news law enforcement goes to serve warrants or eviction notices and are killed by the subject being served please law enforcement er in the side of caution use maximum protection when doing these tasks use kevlar vests and bullet proof shields this tragedy should have been avoided

Roberta Krieg

It’s so sad They had no respect for any officer I am so sorry for her family And her coworkers Sleeping Joe’s in the White House Probably going to have more of that when he sees illegals cross over

Gracie Cornelius Boissel

Prayers for the families of the agents and a special prayer for Special Agent Schwartzenberger’s family in their loss

Connie Lowther-DeSandro

Praying for your family with that being said Thank you for your services and saving our children.

Julieta Hernandez

Sorry so young my prayers and condolences to your family at large. Thanks for your dedication that ended your lifetime too soon.

Cassandra Worley McCorkle

So sorry for the loss of this Precious FBI Agent.. Thank You for your service. Prayers for comfort.

MaryAnn Gallagher-Holland

Rest easy and my condolences to your family. Thank you for protecting us!

Karen Meredith

so sad lost her life my heart breaks everytime i hear of this they risk there lives everyday thank you for your service may you rest in peace hugs to her family xoxo

Linda Bampton

My heart goes out to their famlies. And they are in my prayers. Thank every one for putting their lives on the line to make our country a better place. THANKS TO ALL.

Laverne-mamavern Maddox

Rest in peace to this family of this officer killed in the line of duty. May God give them peace and comfort. Also peace to the family of the other officer. This is so sad.

Joan Eilts Bost

This killing has to stop!!! You commit crimes then there are consequences, deal with them!!!! These officers were just doing their job and deserved to go home tonight!