“Special Individual Aaron Rodgers”: “Aaron Rodgers: One of the Most Exceptional Persons I’ve Encountered”

Randall Cobb: A Valuable Asset for the Green Bay Packers

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Randall Cobb, recently returned to the team after spending two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and a year with the Houston Texans. Cobb’s return to Green Bay was met with widespread excitement, and for good reason.

During his first stint with the Packers, Cobb was a crucial part of the team’s success. Playing mostly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cobb caught 532 passes for 6,316 yards (11.9 a catch) and 47 TDs in ten seasons. In 2014, he had a career year, catching 91 passes for 1,287 yards (14.1 a catch) and 12 TD receptions, earning him a Pro Bowl and AP First Team All-Pro honors.

Despite his impressive stats, Cobb brings more to the table than just his on-field performance. He is known for his leadership qualities, caring nature, and willingness to learn. Speaking about Rodgers, Cobb said, “He’s one of the most special individuals I’ve been around. Very caring, very knowledgeable, puts in the time and effort to learn things he doesn’t know about. When people tell him something, he asks why. Thoughtful.”

The 31-year-old receiver also recognizes the importance of mentoring younger players and sharing his knowledge and experience. “I look forward to it,” he said. “I’m going to be me and that’s to help everyone I can. I’ve been on winning and losing teams, and I’ve got a lot to share and I want to while I’m still here.”

A New Environment

Cobb’s return to Green Bay comes at a time when the team is going through some significant changes. Rodgers’ future with the team has been a topic of much speculation, and the Packers have been working to build a strong supporting cast around him.

Speaking about Rodgers’ recent attitude, Cobb said, “I think this whole change of scenery has been great for him [Rodgers], it’s re-energized him. I went up to the facility a couple of days ago to sign and just to see him happy and being himself, and the old Aaron Rodgers that I remember, he’s himself again. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow and find himself.”

Despite the changes, Cobb believes that Rodgers is still the same quarterback he played with for ten seasons. “The jersey’s still red [for QBs] right now, that didn’t change. When he puts the helmet on, he looks different. Then [jersey No.] 8, it’s different. I’m used to calling him 12.”

A Valuable Asset

For the Packers, Cobb’s return is a valuable asset. Head coach Robert Saleh recognizes Cobb as a mentor and a player who can still perform at a high level. “To have those guys are priceless,” Saleh said. “When a player’s hearing it for the first time, they’re like, ‘God, I’m not getting it.’ And then, here comes the vet to step in and say, ‘Well, let me break it down to you in another way.’ And players speaking to players just always comes off a little bit differently. It comes off a lot more powerful, so there’s a lot of elements to that, but again, to bring in a guy who can still play the game at a high level, who knows the system inside out, who stands for everything you want, it’s really a no-brainer.”

With Cobb on the team, the Packers have a player who can help mentor younger players, provide valuable insights and knowledge, and perform at a high level on the field. His return to Green Bay is a significant addition to the team and should help the Packers in their quest for another Super Bowl title.

Green Bay Packers NFL quarterback Super Bowl champion MVP award winner Leadership skills

News Source : Jack Bell

Source Link :Aaron Rodgers One of the Most Special Individuals I’ve Been Around/