Special needs teen’s death under investigation amid allegations of intentional overdose by paramedic

Skyler Blizzard, victim name : Special needs teen’s death under investigation after alleged overdose by paramedic

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy with autism, Skyler Blizzard. Blizzard was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital on April 29 after being taken there by ambulance from Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health with shortness of breath. The teen was in the care of DSS from Georgia after his mother died and his current caregiver was hospitalized. Blizzard had been diagnosed with pneumonia and was prescribed medication for it. The next day, he experienced shortness of breath and was taken to the hospital by Greenville County EMS. The paramedics reportedly alerted the hospital that the teen had gone into cardiac arrest. Blizzard was pronounced dead at the hospital. The father of one of the responding paramedics called an on-call EMS supervisor over the weekend and allegedly said his son was responsible for the teen’s death. The father claimed his son had intentionally given the teen double the standard dose of Versed, a drug commonly used to cause drowsiness and help relax patients. The paramedic allegedly admitted to his father that he did it to “shut him up.” The coroner’s office findings are still under investigation.

News Source : Kelci O’Donnell

