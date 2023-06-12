Speedrunning Solo EE in Zombies in Spaceland: Completed in 19:37







Zombies in Spaceland Solo EE Speedrun [19:37]

Zombies in Spaceland Solo EE Speedrun [19:37]

Watch as I complete the Zombies in Spaceland Solo EE in just 19 minutes and 37 seconds!



Throughout the speedrun, I use a variety of strategies to quickly progress through the map and defeat the alien boss at the end. I also show off my skills in dealing with the hordes of zombies that come my way.

If you’re a fan of Zombies in Spaceland or simply enjoy watching speedruns, then be sure to check out my video!





Zombies in Spaceland Solo EE Speedrun Zombie video games Horror games Survival games