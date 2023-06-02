“Spelling Bee champion”: Today’s Top 5 US News Headlines: Indian-American boy triumphs at spelling bee, Senate approves debt ceiling agreement, and other updates.

Dev Shah Emerges as the Champion of Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023

Fourteen-year-old Dev Shah from Largo, Florida, emerged victorious at the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023, bringing an end to his up-and-down spelling career. The Indian-origin eighth-grader spelt the final 11-letter word “psammophile” correctly to win the coveted national title and take home the Rs. 41 lakh prize. Dev’s spelling career was interrupted due to the pandemic, and he faced a setback in the previous year’s regional bee. However, he got through his highly competitive regional this year for his third and final try at the national title, and he ended up holding the trophy over his head as confetti fell.

US Senate Passes Legislation to Lift $31.4 Trillion Debt

In another crucial development, the US Senate passed bipartisan legislation to lift the government’s $31.4 trillion debt and avoid a potentially catastrophic default. The bill will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk. With this legislation, the statutory limit on federal borrowing will be suspended until Jan. 1, 2025.

Trump and DeSantis Trade Barbs as 2024 Campaign Acrimony Grows

Former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traded barbs over who could most quickly fix the economy and reform government agencies as the battle between the top two Republican contenders grew increasingly acrimonious. Trump, who currently holds a large lead over DeSantis in a distant second in polls on the 2024 Republican nomination, also took critical shots at other candidates lower down in the rankings, suggesting they exit the party’s primary. Earlier on Thursday, DeSantis and Trump had exchanged insults over their plans to right the economy and reform government bureaucracy, with the Florida governor criticising Trump for not getting the job done during his time in the White House.

Schools Closed in Several US Cities Due to Heatwave

Several cities in the United States have been compelled to close schools due to high temperatures and inadequate air conditioning. Schools in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were shut down, impacting thousands of students and teachers. In Detroit, schools closed three hours early, with plans for early closure the following day as well. The closures were prompted by health concerns and safety issues caused by excessively hot classrooms, which are a recurring problem in many school districts across the country. Ageing infrastructure and the effects of climate change have exacerbated the issue, as many schools lack proper cooling systems. A report suggests that approximately 41 per cent of school districts need to update or replace their heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems.

US Reopens Embassy in Seychelles After 27-Year Absence

The United States has reopened its embassy in Seychelles after a 27-year absence during which China and other US rivals made significant inroads in the Indian Ocean islands. The US State Department announced the move, after having unveiled plans to open a diplomatic mission in northern Norway, which will be its only such facility above the Arctic Circle. The Seychelles embassy is part of a push to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. The US is already constructing an embassy in the Maldives and has opened or announced plans to open embassies in the Pacific, including in the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Kiribati.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Top 5 US stories today: Indian-origin boy wins spelling bee, Senate passes debt ceiling deal, and more/