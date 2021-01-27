Spencer Boston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Spencer Boston, man who went viral for lighting up a joint in the courtroom, has died from a car accident.
Spencer Boston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Oh no. Spencer Boston, man who went viral for lighting up a joint in the courtroom, has died from a car accident.
Lighting up in front of the judge like that. I literally applauded. And then later convinced my husband not do the same.
RIP you badasshttps://t.co/uGnG6mrWF8
— jrsyjess (@jerseygirl782) January 27, 2021
