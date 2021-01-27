Spencer Boston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Spencer Boston, man who went viral for lighting up a joint in the courtroom, has died from a car accident.

Spencer Boston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

jrsyjess @jerseygirl782 Oh no. Spencer Boston, man who went viral for lighting up a joint in the courtroom, has died from a car accident. Lighting up in front of the judge like that. I literally applauded. And then later convinced my husband not do the same. RIP you badass

