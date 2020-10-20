Spencer Davis Death – Dead :Obituary : Spencer Davis has died in hospital in California aged 81.

Dusty Springfield 2 hrs · RIP Spencer Davis who has died in hospital in California aged 81. Photo from late 1983 when Spencer and Dusty recorded a version of ‘Private Number’.

Tributes

Patti Murray Lucas wrote

Rest Peacefully, Spencer….Thanks for the music!!

Richard Lake wrote

Saw Spencer Davis Group in the 60’s just before Stevie Winwood left, sorry to hear the news

Sandra Luther wrote

Yes my biggest condolences to your family and your friends in the acting and singing world.

Nancy Lynn Martin wrote

Very sorry for your loss…sending prayers your way.

David Rees Jones wrote

RIP Spencer Davies couple of great singles in the sixties great album as well with the great Stevie Winwood on lead vocals,Swansea boy as well

Margaret Andrews-Mead wrote

Rest in peace Spencer Davis condolences and much respect.

Juris Rozentals wrote

Sad. Great band. And introduced Steve Winwood. RIP Mr. Davis sir.

Malcolm Warner wrote

RIP Spencer, the leader of one of the great 60s groups.

Tony Spurway wrote

Great guy. R I P. Made some of the best music of the 60s.

Clive Hammond wrote

Sad. I loved to go The St. Matthews Baths Ipswich to see them in the early 60’s. Part of growing up in that time.

David Holmes wrote

Sad day booked the SDG in 1967 for The Brighton Rag Ball at The Hotel Metropole may have been the last gig Steve Windwood played with them Sad sad day but Spencer has come home and is safe now.

Derek Markham wrote

RIP Spencer, thanks for so many memories. You and your brilliant band kicked off my appreciation of great music through the years.

Ellen Cooper wrote

I hope you’re up there playin music with all the other greats who’ve left us!

John Harding wrote

Oh no! I know it’s not much admired generally, but I love their duet. The orchestration is very sensuous.

Gerry Giffen wrote

First group I ever tour managed 1964 . Great bunch of guys ! R. I.P. Spencer.

Alison Dunnington wrote

All the great oldies going now!! So sad, but wonderful memories of happier times!RIP x

Alan Evans wrote

Yet another icon from the fabulous sixties has gone. So sad, so few left now.