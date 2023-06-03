“Spencer Knight NHL player assistance program”: Spencer Knight’s Whereabouts Unknown as Panthers Goalie Remains in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

The Florida Panthers entered the 2021-2022 NHL season with one of the league’s strongest goaltending situations. The team had veteran Sergei Bobrovsky and young Spencer Knight on the roster, with the expectation that the two would split time in net. However, as the playoffs approach, the Panthers are relying on a different netminder: journeyman Alex Lyon.

Lyon’s strong play down the stretch of the regular season helped the Panthers turn a disappointing campaign into a playoff opportunity. While Bobrovsky has since taken over as the starter and is in the Conn Smythe Trophy discussion, Knight has been absent from the team since midseason.

Knight entered the NHL’s player assistance program in February and has not returned to the team. The program was established in 1996 to help players with mental health and substance abuse issues, and Knight is receiving his salary while he is away. He must be cleared by the program before he can return to the ice.

It is unclear what prompted Knight to enter the program, but he is not the first player to take time away. Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price spent a month in the program in 2021 to deal with substance abuse issues.

Despite Knight’s absence, the Panthers have been successful in the playoffs. Bobrovsky has taken over as the starter and helped Florida advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Lyon, who was a revelation in the net for the Panthers late in the regular season, is serving as Bobrovsky’s backup.

Knight, who is only 22 years old, started 19 games in the regular season and is expected to be a part of the Panthers’ future. However, his return to the ice remains uncertain as he continues to receive support from the player assistance program.

Meanwhile, Bobrovsky’s strong play in the playoffs has solidified his position as the Panthers’ top goaltender. He played a crucial role in the team’s second-round victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a hero in the Eastern Conference Final, stopping all of Carolina’s shots in four overtimes of Game 1.

The Panthers’ commitment to Bobrovsky is evident as they have not sat him since that dramatic win over the Hurricanes. He will be a key part of Florida’s championship hopes as the team prepares for the Stanley Cup Final.

In the end, while Knight’s absence is a loss for the Panthers, the team has rallied behind Bobrovsky and Lyon to achieve success in the playoffs. The hope is that Knight will receive the support he needs from the player assistance program and return to the ice soon.

News Source : Dan Treacy

Source Link :Where is Spencer Knight? Panthers goalie remains in NHL/NHLPA player assistance program/