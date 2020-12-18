Spencer MacCallum Death -Dead – Obituary : Spencer Heath MacCallum has Died .

Spencer Heath MacCallum has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Francisco Litvay @franlitvay Friends, it’s with great sadness that I share the news that Spencer Heath MacCallum, a great pioneer of proprietary communities and private governance, has passed away today at 10:30 AM.

