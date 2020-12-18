Spencer MacCallum Death -Dead – Obituary : Spencer Heath MacCallum has Died .
Spencer Heath MacCallum has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Friends, it's with great sadness that I share the news that Spencer Heath MacCallum, a great pioneer of proprietary communities and private governance, has passed away today at 10:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/GHTwWSvO9R
— Francisco Litvay (@franlitvay) December 17, 2020
Francisco Litvay @franlitvay Friends, it’s with great sadness that I share the news that Spencer Heath MacCallum, a great pioneer of proprietary communities and private governance, has passed away today at 10:30 AM.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.