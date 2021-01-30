Spencer Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Spencer Smith has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
Spencer Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
KCTV5 News Kansas City 18h · Spencer Smith was an outgoing 16-year-old high school sophomore who loved teasing his sisters, spending time with friends and — most of all — football.
Source: (20+) spencer smith – Search Results | Facebook
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –