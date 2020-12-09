Spencer Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Spencer Smith died by suicide on Friday due to the pandemic.

By | December 9, 2020
0 Comment

Spencer Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Spencer Smith died by suicide on Friday due to the pandemic.

Spencer Smith died by suicide on Friday has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Jackie Mundry @j_mundry Today I spoke to the family of Spencer Smith. Smith died by suicide on Friday. His family says he left a note, writing he felt locked in the house and disconnected from his friends due to the pandemic

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.