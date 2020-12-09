Spencer Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Spencer Smith died by suicide on Friday due to the pandemic.
Today I spoke to the family of Spencer Smith. Smith died by suicide on Friday. His family says he left a note, writing he felt locked in the house and disconnected from his friends due to the pandemic #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/jIiwlF8DUs
— Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 8, 2020
Friendly reminder to check in with your friends and family! The Pandemic is an incredibly isolating challenge we must overcome together.
My prayers and thoughts are with the Smith family as they navigate through this unforgivably difficult time. https://t.co/lGdzsyG87i
— Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) December 9, 2020
