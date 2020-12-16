Spencer Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Spencer Smith of Brunswick has Died .
Spencer Smith of Brunswick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
The Brunswick community continues to mourn the loss of Spencer Smith. Now two school districts hope to continue the conversation on suicide prevention and support. How to join the Zoom forums this Wednesday and Thursday below: pic.twitter.com/LZSXTEeWL9
— Mal Meyer 🏳️🌈🕵🏽♂️📹 (@MalWGME) December 15, 2020
Mal Meyer @MalWGME The Brunswick community continues to mourn the loss of Spencer Smith. Now two school districts hope to continue the conversation on suicide prevention and support. How to join the Zoom forums this Wednesday and Thursday below:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.