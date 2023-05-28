Sperm problems: Understanding Male Infertility: Its Causes, Sperm Issues, Diagnosis, Treatment Options, and Coping Strategies | Health

Male Infertility: Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Coping Tips

Infertility is a difficult phase to accept for any individual, including men. While being diagnosed, a person goes through physical, emotional, and mental turmoil. However, being diagnosed with infertility does not indicate that one cannot dream of having a child. Infertility is a common condition where couples, including men, fail to conceive a child despite several attempts due to certain issues which range from factors like age, sperm quality or lifestyle.

Causes of Male Infertility

When a person is diagnosed with infertility, understanding the causes of infertility is important. Dr Amitha N, Consultant – Fertility Specialist, Motherhood Hospitals and IVF Electronic City in Bangalore, insisted that men should consult a doctor after failed attempts for one year of trying to conceive which may happen due to reasons like:

erectile dysfunction problems with ejaculation ranging from delayed ejaculation or retrograde ejaculation

decrease in sex drive

experiencing pain or swelling in the genital area

cases of previous surgery in the genital area

The major causes of male infertility can be categorized under:

Obstructions causing infertility in men: When sperms are produced, they pass through small tubes called epididymis where they mature and exit to a larger tube called the vas deferens which empties the sperms in the ejaculatory duct where it is mixed with seminal fluid. During ejaculation, the muscular contractions force the semen into the urethra and out of the penis. When either of the tubes is blocked or absent due to vasectomy or injury, it may result in infertility.

When sperms are produced, they pass through small tubes called epididymis where they mature and exit to a larger tube called the vas deferens which empties the sperms in the ejaculatory duct where it is mixed with seminal fluid. During ejaculation, the muscular contractions force the semen into the urethra and out of the penis. When either of the tubes is blocked or absent due to vasectomy or injury, it may result in infertility. Problems with sperm numbers or quality: A few sperm problems include:

A few sperm problems include: Absent sperm (azoospermia) – the semen does not contain any sperm due to a blockage of the tubes, infection or injury in the testicles which prevents sperm production.



Low sperm count (oligospermia) – during ejaculation, the low count of sperm causes hindrance while achieving conception.



Abnormal shape – usually a healthy sperm is shaped like a streamlined tadpole, however, abnormally shaped sperm poses problems while penetrating through a woman’s egg.



Poor motility – Sperm with poor mobility is unable to swim through the woman’s reproductive system.

Functional problems which contribute to infertility include:

Impotence – a condition where a man is unable to get or maintain an erection for sexual intercourse.



Ejaculation problems – a condition where the semen enters the bladder instead of emerging out through the penis.



Problems with the testicles caused by factors such as injury, infection or chemotherapy.



Certain disorders ranging from sclerosis or diabetes may cause erection and ejaculation difficulties.



Consumption of alcohol which may hinder the sperm’s activity.

Diagnosis of Male Infertility

While consulting a doctor, the diagnosis can be segregated into two stages. First, a general physical examination is undertaken where the genitals are examined. The doctor also looks into the individual’s medical history where questions are asked about any injuries, surgeries, or chronic health issues which can affect fertility. After the medical history is examined, the semen samples of the individual are obtained for analysis of the mobility, production, shape, and sperm count.

Treatment Procedures for Male Infertility

The ideal treatment to improve fertility depends on certain factors such as age, the cause of infertility as well as personal preferences. However, with medical advancements, men can explore other alternative treatment measures and opinions which may take some time but will achieve good results. The recommended treatments include:

Surgery: Obstruction in the tubes such as the vas deferens or the varicocele can be surgically corrected and repaired. Treating infections in the reproductive tract by antibiotic treatment may not restore fertility but may improve the condition of the reproductive organs which foster fertility.

Obstruction in the tubes such as the vas deferens or the varicocele can be surgically corrected and repaired. Treating infections in the reproductive tract by antibiotic treatment may not restore fertility but may improve the condition of the reproductive organs which foster fertility. Medication or counselling: In cases of sexual intercourse problems, medication or counselling can help improve issues like erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation which causes fertility issues. When fertility issues are caused by high or low levels of male hormones, there are hormone treatments and medications.

In cases of sexual intercourse problems, medication or counselling can help improve issues like erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation which causes fertility issues. When fertility issues are caused by high or low levels of male hormones, there are hormone treatments and medications. Assisted reproductive technology (ART): Sperms are injected to egg directly through a process called in Assisted reproductive technology (ART) involves obtaining sperm which are then inserted in the female genital tract through processes like in vitro fertilization or intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

The treatment procedure for male infertility depends upon certain conditions such as age and the cause behind the infertility. After the doctor makes an observation, various alternative treatment options are suggested like surgery where the obstructions or corrections in the tube can be done along with medications to help treat hormonal imbalances and infections which may affect sperm count, and assisted reproductive technology (ART) where the eggs and sperms are handled in a laboratory.

Coping with Infertility Issues

For an individual, coping with infertility can be uneasy and difficult due to the uncertainty it brings. Not being able to figure out why and being unable to estimate how long it would take to recover or the fear of what the outcome could be brings an emotional and mental burden. In these situations, it is important for men to seek help and establish plans to cope during these difficult times. It is important to set a benchmark where you can decide what procedure is emotionally and financially available.

Secondly, it is important to communicate and express one’s feelings, especially in these dire times instead of holding in the negative feelings. Reach out to family members, friends, or even support groups and counselling services to help ease the grief during the treatment. In these times, it is important to manage emotional stress during treatment by practicing stress-reduction techniques like yoga and meditation. Infertility is a common condition experienced by many individuals and in these situations, maintaining an optimistic outlook is important. As technology has advanced to considerable lengths, numerous treatment options are available and with the doctor’s suggestion following these procedures can help treat infertility with time.

Infertility in Men Low Sperm Count Semen Analysis Male Fertility Treatments Dealing with Male Infertility

News Source : Zarafshan Shiraz

Source Link :Male infertility: Causes, sperm problems, diagnosis, treatment and coping tips | Health/