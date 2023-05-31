Spicy Aloo Ki Katli Recipe: Spicy and Tangy Aloo Ki Katli Recipe for Potato Lovers

Aloo Ki Katliyan | Chatpati Spicy Aloo Ki Katli | Aloo Ki Katli Recipe

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to enjoy potatoes? Look no further than Aloo Ki Katliyan! This chatpati (spicy) dish is perfect for those who love bold flavors and crave something different.

Ingredients:

– 4 large potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander seeds

– 1 tsp fennel seeds

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

In a small pan, dry roast the cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds until fragrant. Grind them into a fine powder and set aside. Heat oil in a large pan and add the sliced potatoes. Cook on medium heat until the potatoes are cooked through and slightly browned. Add the ground spice powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt to the pan. Mix well and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Conclusion:

Aloo Ki Katliyan is a delicious and unique way to enjoy potatoes. The combination of spices adds a bold and exciting flavor to this dish. It’s perfect as a side dish or as a main course with some rice or naan. Give this recipe a try and let us know what you think!

