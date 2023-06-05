“Spicy Aloo Ki Katliyan Recipe”: Recipe for Spicy Aloo Ki Katliyan | Step-by-Step Guide to Making Aloo Ki Katliyan | Aloo Ki Katli Banane Ka Asan Tarika

Aloo ki Katliyan Recipe | How to Make Spicy Aloo ki Katliyan |کتلی | Aloo Ki Katli Banane ka Tarika

Aloo ki Katliyan is a delicious Indian dish that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is made with thinly sliced potatoes that are cooked with a variety of spices. It is a spicy and flavorful dish that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. In this article, we will take a look at how to make Aloo ki Katliyan.

Ingredients:

4-5 medium-sized potatoes

1 tsp. cumin seeds

1 tsp. coriander seeds

1 tsp. fennel seeds

1 tsp. red chili powder

1 tsp. turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions:

Step 1: Peel and slice the potatoes

Begin by peeling the potatoes and then slice them thinly. You can use a mandoline slicer to get even slices.

Step 2: Prepare the spice mix

In a small bowl, mix together the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt.

Step 3: Coat the potatoes with the spice mix

Take the sliced potatoes and coat them with the spice mix. Make sure that each slice is coated evenly.

Step 4: Fry the potatoes

Heat oil in a frying pan and add the coated potatoes. Fry them until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove them from the pan and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

Step 5: Serve hot

Serve the Aloo ki Katliyan hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Variations:

There are many variations of Aloo ki Katliyan that you can try. Here are a few ideas:

Add chopped onions and green chilies to the spice mix for a more flavorful dish.

Add a pinch of garam masala to the spice mix for a more aromatic dish.

Use sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes for a healthier version of the dish.

Conclusion:

Aloo ki Katliyan is a delicious and spicy Indian dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste buds. Whether you like it spicy or mild, with onions or without, this dish is sure to be a hit at your next gathering. So go ahead, give it a try and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills!

