“Spicy Dodpatre Chakli Recipe”: Quick and Easy Recipe for Spicy Dodpatre Chakli

Introduction:

Chakli is a traditional Indian snack that is often made during festivals like Diwali or Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a crispy, spiral-shaped snack that is made from rice flour, gram flour, and spices. Dodpatre is a type of Indian herb that is commonly used in cooking. In this article, we will be sharing an instant spicy Dodpatre Chakli recipe that is perfect for those who love a little kick in their snacks.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1/2 cup gram flour

1/2 cup wheat flour

2 tbsp red chili powder

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp ajwain seeds

1/2 cup chopped Dodpatre leaves

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for frying

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour, gram flour, wheat flour, red chili powder, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, ajwain seeds, chopped Dodpatre leaves, oil, and salt to taste. Mix well and gradually add water to knead the dough. The dough should be firm and not too soft. Cover the dough and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. After the dough has rested, divide it into small balls and roll them out into thin, long strips. Take each strip and shape it into a spiral. Press the ends together to seal the chakli. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, carefully drop the chaklis into the oil. Fry the chaklis on medium heat until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove them from the oil and drain them on a paper towel. Repeat the process with the remaining dough. Once the chaklis have cooled down, store them in an airtight container.

Dodpatre leaves are a type of Indian herb that is commonly used in cooking. The leaves have a tangy, sour taste that adds a unique flavor to dishes. They are often used in chutneys, curries, and snacks like chaklis. Dodpatre leaves are also known for their medicinal properties and are used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat various ailments.

The Benefits of Making Homemade Chaklis

Making homemade chaklis has many benefits. Firstly, you can customize the recipe to suit your taste preferences. You can make them as spicy or mild as you like. Secondly, homemade chaklis are much healthier than store-bought ones as you can control the quality of ingredients that go into them. Lastly, making chaklis at home is a fun activity that you can do with your family and friends.

How to Make Instant Spicy Dodpatre Chakli

To make instant spicy Dodpatre chakli, you will need rice flour, gram flour, wheat flour, red chili powder, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, ajwain seeds, chopped Dodpatre leaves, oil, salt, and water. Follow the instructions mentioned above to make the chaklis.

Tips for Perfecting Your Dodpatre Chaklis

Make sure that the dough is firm and not too soft. If the dough is too soft, the chaklis will not hold their shape.

Roll out the dough into thin, long strips to make the chaklis crispy.

Fry the chaklis on medium heat to ensure that they cook evenly.

Drain the chaklis on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Store the chaklis in an airtight container to keep them crispy.

Conclusion: Enjoying Your Spicy Dodpatre Chaklis

Spicy Dodpatre chaklis are a delicious and crunchy snack that is perfect for any occasion. They are easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Follow the tips mentioned above to perfect your Dodpatre chaklis and enjoy them with your family and friends.

