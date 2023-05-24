“Spicy Garlic Noodles”: 15-Minute Spicy Garlic Mushroom Noodles | A Quick and Easy Vegetarian Recipe with a Chili Garlic Kick

Spicy Garlic Noodles with Mushrooms | Quick and easy Noodle recipe under 15 mins (Chilli Garlic Veg)

Introduction:

If you are in the mood for a quick and easy meal that packs a punch of flavor, then look no further than spicy garlic noodles with mushrooms. This dish is perfect for those nights when you don’t have a lot of time to prepare dinner, but still want something that is satisfying and delicious. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at this easy noodle recipe and show you how to make it in under 15 minutes.

Ingredients:

To make this spicy garlic noodles with mushrooms recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

8 oz. of dried noodles (such as spaghetti or udon noodles)

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp. of chili flakes (or more if you like it extra spicy)

2 tbsp. of olive oil

4 oz. of sliced mushrooms

2 tbsp. of soy sauce

1 tbsp. of brown sugar

1 tbsp. of rice vinegar

1 tbsp. of sesame oil

2 green onions, sliced

Instructions:

Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. While the noodles are cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and chili flakes to the skillet and cook for about 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add the sliced mushrooms to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until they have softened. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Once the mushrooms are cooked, add the cooked noodles to the skillet and toss everything together. Pour the sauce over the noodles and mushrooms and toss everything together until the noodles are evenly coated. Serve the spicy garlic noodles with mushrooms garnished with sliced green onions.

