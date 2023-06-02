Spicy Hot Pot Recipe for Indian Street Food Lovers #hotpot #indianstreetfood #spicyrecipe: Indian Street Food: A Delicious Hot Pot Recipe #recipe #streetfood #food

Hot Pot Recipe – Indian Street Food
Introduction:
Indian street food has always been popular all over the world, and one such dish that has gained immense popularity is the Hot Pot. The hot pot is a traditional dish that is popularly known as ‘Ghota’ in North India. It is a spicy and tangy vegetable soup, which is served with crispy fried bread, making it a perfect snack or meal for those who love Indian flavors.
Ingredients:
To make the Hot Pot, we need the following ingredients:
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, potatoes, peas, cauliflower)
- 4 cups water
- 1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
- 4 slices of bread, cut into small pieces
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Method:
Here is the step-by-step method to make the Hot Pot:
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and bay leaf. Saute for a few seconds until fragrant.
-
Add chopped onion and saute until it turns golden brown.
-
Add ginger-garlic paste, green chili, and chopped tomatoes. Saute until the tomatoes become soft and mushy.
-
Add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.
-
Add mixed vegetables and mix well with the masala.
-
Add 4 cups of water and bring it to a boil.
-
Reduce the heat and let it simmer until the vegetables are cooked.
-
Add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well.
-
In a separate pan, heat oil and fry the bread pieces until they turn crispy and golden brown.
-
Serve the hot pot soup in a bowl, garnished with fried bread pieces and a wedge of lemon.
Conclusion:
The Hot Pot is a perfect comfort food that is easy to make and bursting with flavors. It is a healthy and hearty soup that is perfect for winters or rainy days. This Indian street food is a must-try for anyone who loves spicy and tangy flavors. So, next time you are craving something delicious and comforting, try making the Hot Pot at home.
