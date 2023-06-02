Spicy Hot Pot Recipe for Indian Street Food Lovers #hotpot #indianstreetfood #spicyrecipe: Indian Street Food: A Delicious Hot Pot Recipe #recipe #streetfood #food

Hot Pot Recipe – Indian Street Food

Introduction:

Indian street food has always been popular all over the world, and one such dish that has gained immense popularity is the Hot Pot. The hot pot is a traditional dish that is popularly known as ‘Ghota’ in North India. It is a spicy and tangy vegetable soup, which is served with crispy fried bread, making it a perfect snack or meal for those who love Indian flavors.

Ingredients:

To make the Hot Pot, we need the following ingredients:

2 tbsp oil 1 tsp cumin seeds 1 bay leaf 1 onion, finely chopped 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste 1 green chili, finely chopped 1 tomato, finely chopped 1 tsp red chili powder 1 tsp coriander powder ½ tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp garam masala Salt to taste 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, potatoes, peas, cauliflower) 4 cups water 1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped 4 slices of bread, cut into small pieces 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Method:

Here is the step-by-step method to make the Hot Pot:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and bay leaf. Saute for a few seconds until fragrant. Add chopped onion and saute until it turns golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chili, and chopped tomatoes. Saute until the tomatoes become soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well. Add mixed vegetables and mix well with the masala. Add 4 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer until the vegetables are cooked. Add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well. In a separate pan, heat oil and fry the bread pieces until they turn crispy and golden brown. Serve the hot pot soup in a bowl, garnished with fried bread pieces and a wedge of lemon.

HTML Headings:

Heading 1: Hot Pot Recipe – Indian Street Food

Heading 2: Ingredients

Heading 3: Method

Heading 4: Step 1 – Heat oil in a pan

Heading 4: Step 2 – Add chopped onion

Heading 4: Step 3 – Add ginger-garlic paste, green chili, and chopped tomatoes

Heading 4: Step 4 – Add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt

Heading 4: Step 5 – Add mixed vegetables

Heading 4: Step 6 – Add 4 cups of water

Heading 4: Step 7 – Reduce the heat and let it simmer

Heading 4: Step 8 – Add the chopped coriander leaves

Heading 4: Step 9 – Fry the bread pieces until they turn crispy

Heading 4: Step 10 – Serve the hot pot soup in a bowl

Conclusion:

The Hot Pot is a perfect comfort food that is easy to make and bursting with flavors. It is a healthy and hearty soup that is perfect for winters or rainy days. This Indian street food is a must-try for anyone who loves spicy and tangy flavors. So, next time you are craving something delicious and comforting, try making the Hot Pot at home.

Hot Pot Masala Recipe Spicy Hot Pot Curry Indian Recipe Traditional Indian Hot Pot Recipe Vegetarian Hot Pot Recipe Indian Style Indian Street Food Hot Pot Recipe

News Source : Hetal’s Art – CREATION

Source Link :Hot Pot recipe – Indian Street food #recipe #streetfood #food/