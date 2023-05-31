Spicy Masala Pori Recipe: Recipe for Spicy Puffed Rice Snack (Masala Pori)

Masala Pori Recipe: A Delicious and Healthy Snack Option

Masala Pori, also known as Spicy Puffed Rice, is a popular snack option in the South Indian region. It is a light and crispy snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. The best part about this snack is that it is healthy and can be made easily at home with just a few ingredients. In this article, we will take a look at the recipe for Masala Pori and the various health benefits it offers.

Ingredients:

Puffed rice (pori) – 4 cups

Oil – 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – 10-12

Peanuts – 1/4 cup

Cashews – 1/4 cup

Roasted chana dal – 1/4 cup

Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Sugar – 1 tsp (optional)

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Coriander leaves – for garnishing

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once the seeds start to splutter, add curry leaves and sauté for a few seconds. Add peanuts and cashews and sauté for 2-3 minutes until they turn golden brown. Add roasted chana dal and sauté for another minute. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, and sugar (if using) and mix well. Add puffed rice (pori) to the pan and mix well until all the spices are evenly coated on the puffed rice. Turn off the heat and add lemon juice to the pan. Mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Health Benefits of Masala Pori:

Low in Calories: Puffed rice is low in calories and high in fiber, making it a great snack option for those who are trying to lose weight. Rich in Carbohydrates: Puffed rice is rich in carbohydrates and provides instant energy to the body. It is an ideal snack option for athletes and people who engage in physical activities. Good Source of Protein: Peanuts and cashews are rich in protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair. Contains Healthy Fats: Peanuts and cashews are a good source of healthy fats, which help in lowering bad cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart diseases. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals: Curry leaves are rich in vitamins and minerals, such as iron, calcium, and vitamin C, which help in boosting immunity and preventing various diseases.

Conclusion:

Masala Pori is a delicious and healthy snack option that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is easy to make and can be customized according to one’s taste preferences. The combination of puffed rice, peanuts, cashews, and spices makes this snack a perfect blend of taste and nutrition. So, the next time you are looking for a snack option, try making Masala Pori at home and enjoy its numerous health benefits.

