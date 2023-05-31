“Spicy Pepper Steak Recipe”: A GUIDE TO PREPARING A SPICY AND FLAVORFUL PEPPER STEAK DISH!

How to Make Hot and Spicy Pepper Steak Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and spicy meal, then try this hot and spicy pepper steak recipe. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. The combination of peppers and steak gives it a unique taste that will leave your taste buds wanting more.
Ingredients
- 1 pound of flank steak
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 yellow onion
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 teaspoon of soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
Instructions
- Begin by slicing the flank steak into thin strips. Make sure to cut against the grain to ensure tender meat.
- In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, cornstarch, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Set aside.
- Chop the red, green, and yellow peppers into thin strips. Cut the onion into thin slices.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Add the sliced flank steak to the skillet and cook until browned on all sides, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add the sliced peppers and onions to the skillet and continue to cook for an additional 5-6 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.
- Pour the soy sauce mixture over the steak and vegetables, stirring until everything is coated evenly. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce has thickened.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Tips
- If you like your pepper steak extra spicy, you can add more red pepper flakes to the soy sauce mixture.
- Make sure to cut the flank steak against the grain to ensure tender meat.
- You can serve this dish over rice or noodles for a complete meal.
- For a healthier option, you can use olive oil instead of vegetable oil.
- If you don’t have flank steak, you can use sirloin or another cut of beef.
Conclusion
This hot and spicy pepper steak recipe is sure to become a family favorite. The combination of peppers and steak gives it a unique taste that will leave your taste buds wanting more. It’s easy to make and requires only a few ingredients, making it perfect for a quick and delicious weeknight meal. So, give it a try and enjoy the spicy goodness!
