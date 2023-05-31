“Spicy Pepper Steak Recipe”: A GUIDE TO PREPARING A SPICY AND FLAVORFUL PEPPER STEAK DISH!

How to Make Hot and Spicy Pepper Steak Recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious and spicy meal, then try this hot and spicy pepper steak recipe. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. The combination of peppers and steak gives it a unique taste that will leave your taste buds wanting more.

Ingredients

1 pound of flank steak

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of cornstarch

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Instructions

Begin by slicing the flank steak into thin strips. Make sure to cut against the grain to ensure tender meat. In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, cornstarch, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Set aside. Chop the red, green, and yellow peppers into thin strips. Cut the onion into thin slices. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Add the sliced flank steak to the skillet and cook until browned on all sides, about 5-6 minutes. Add the sliced peppers and onions to the skillet and continue to cook for an additional 5-6 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Pour the soy sauce mixture over the steak and vegetables, stirring until everything is coated evenly. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips

If you like your pepper steak extra spicy, you can add more red pepper flakes to the soy sauce mixture.

Make sure to cut the flank steak against the grain to ensure tender meat.

You can serve this dish over rice or noodles for a complete meal.

For a healthier option, you can use olive oil instead of vegetable oil.

If you don’t have flank steak, you can use sirloin or another cut of beef.

Conclusion

This hot and spicy pepper steak recipe is sure to become a family favorite. The combination of peppers and steak gives it a unique taste that will leave your taste buds wanting more. It’s easy to make and requires only a few ingredients, making it perfect for a quick and delicious weeknight meal. So, give it a try and enjoy the spicy goodness!

