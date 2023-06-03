“Spicy Prawns Masala Recipe”: “Spicy Prawn Masala Recipe – A Delicious Viral Video for Foodies on YouTube Shorts and Reels”

Possible 500 words article:

Cooking up a Storm with Prawns Masala: A Lip-Smacking Recipe for Seafood Lovers

If you are a fan of seafood and spicy Indian cuisine, you might have already tasted or heard of prawns masala. This classic dish combines succulent prawns with a rich and tangy tomato-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices and herbs. While there are many variations of prawns masala across India, the basic recipe involves marinating the prawns with a blend of spices, frying them briefly, and then simmering them in the gravy until they absorb the flavors. In this article, we will share a popular recipe for prawns masala that has gone viral on YouTube, Instagram Reels, and other social media platforms. You can follow the steps easily and impress your friends or family with a delicious and colorful dish that can be served with rice, naan, roti, or bread.

Ingredients (serves 4-6):

For marination:

500 grams of medium-sized prawns, peeled and deveined

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of oil

For gravy:

3 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

3 medium-sized tomatoes, pureed or finely chopped

4-5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 inch of ginger, grated or minced

2-3 green chilies, slit or chopped (optional)

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of coriander seeds

1/2 teaspoon of fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds (optional)

1 teaspoon of garam masala powder

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste)

2-3 tablespoons of oil

1/4 cup of chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Marinate the prawns:

In a bowl, mix the prawns with the red chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, lemon juice, and oil. Rub the spices well into the prawns and let them rest for 10-15 minutes.

Fry the prawns:

Heat a pan or wok and add 1 tablespoon of oil. When the oil is hot, add the prawns and fry them for 1-2 minutes on each side, until they turn pink and slightly crispy. Do not overcook the prawns, as they will become tough and chewy. Transfer the prawns to a plate and keep them aside.

Prepare the gravy:

In the same pan or wok, add 2-3 tablespoons of oil and heat it up. Add the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, and fenugreek seeds (if using) and let them splutter for a few seconds. Add the chopped onions and sauté them until they turn golden brown. Add the minced garlic, grated ginger, and green chilies (if using) and sauté them for a minute or so, until the raw smell disappears.

Add the spices and tomatoes:

Add the garam masala powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt to the pan and mix them well with the onions. Add the tomato puree or finely chopped tomatoes and stir them until they blend with the spices. Cook the mixture on medium heat for 5-7 minutes, until the tomatoes are cooked and the gravy thickens.

Simmer the prawns in the gravy:

Add the fried prawns to the pan and mix them gently with the gravy. Add 1/2 to 1 cup of water, depending on the desired consistency of the gravy. Cover the pan and let the prawns simmer in the gravy for 5-7 minutes, until they absorb the flavors and become tender. Check the seasoning and adjust it if needed. Garnish the prawns masala with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice, naan, roti, or bread.

H2: Conclusion

