Spicy Sauteed Peppers Recipe: “Creating Tears of the Kingdom: A Guide to Making Spicy Sauteed Peppers”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Make Spicy Sauteed Peppers

There are a wide variety of recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most important ones being Spicy Sauteed Peppers. It is a simple recipe to make and helps Link when he gets into tricky situations.

Something neat about Spicy Sauteed Peppers is they give Link the ability to withstand the winter snowy areas without taking damage from the cold. This comes in handy if players don’t have any warm clothes for Link to wear. This guide will explain everything to know about making Spicy Sauteed Peppers in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Make Spicy Sauteed Peppers

Spicy Sauteed Peppers is a super easy recipe that can be made almost as soon as the game begins. To make this recipe, it requires one single ingredient, Spicy Peppers. This is pretty easy to find, being found in a bunch of areas on the Great Sky Island – the beginning area for all players. These plants have three Spicy Peppers on them each, gamers will want to collect them up in order to complete the shrine in the snow on the beginning island.

In order to reach that shrine, players will need to have some cold resistance. This is something that allows Link in Tears of the Kingdom to no longer be bothered by the cold and not take damage. Players will want to keep as many Spicy Peppers as possible to make sure they have enough to get through the snow before earning some snow pants.

To make Spicy Sauteed Peppers, players will want to make Link hold 1, or 2, or 3, or even more Spicy Peppers to than add to a bowl. Depending on how many peppers are added into the bowl each time will determine how many minutes of cold resistance is given – the move peppers the higher the number.

How to Use Spicy Sauteed Peppers

Once Spicy Sauteed Peppers have been prepared, players can open their menu and head over to meals. This is where the meal will be displayed and Link can be feed it. Once he has eaten it, a small countdown will appear next to his head signaling how long the cold resistance will last. This is the easiest way to get through cold areas during times when warm clothing is not an option. Be sure to hang onto some Spicy Peppers to use incase Link is ever in a tricky situation near some snow.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available for the Nintendo Switch.

Tears of the Kingdom recipe Spicy sautéed pepper recipe How to make Tears of the Kingdom dish Spicy pepper sautéing tips Tears of the Kingdom ingredients

News Source : Game Rant

Source Link :Tears of the Kingdom How To Make Spicy Sauteed Peppers/