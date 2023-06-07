Spicy Seafood Salad Recipe: The Ultimate Recipe for a Delicious Seafood Salad with Spicy Glass Noodles

Best Spicy Glass Noodles Seafood Salad Recipe

If you’re looking for a light, refreshing, and spicy salad to satisfy your taste buds, then this Spicy Glass Noodles Seafood Salad is perfect for you. This salad is packed with flavor and texture, and it’s perfect for anyone who loves seafood and spicy food.

Ingredients

1 pound of seafood mix (shrimp, squid, mussels, and scallops)

1/2 pack of glass noodles

1/2 cup of shredded carrots

1/2 cup of sliced cucumbers

1/2 cup of chopped onions

1/2 cup of chopped cilantro

1/2 cup of chopped mint leaves

1/4 cup of chopped Thai chili peppers

1/4 cup of fish sauce

1/4 cup of lime juice

1 tablespoon of sugar

Instructions

Soak the glass noodles in hot water for about 10 minutes until they are soft. Drain the noodles and set them aside. Clean the seafood mix and set it aside. In a large bowl, mix together the carrots, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, mint leaves, and Thai chili peppers. Add the seafood mix to the bowl and mix everything together. In a separate bowl, mix together the fish sauce, lime juice, and sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the dressing over the seafood and vegetable mixture and mix everything together. Add the glass noodles to the bowl and mix everything together. Refrigerate the salad for about 30 minutes before serving.

Tips

You can adjust the spice level of the salad by adding or reducing the amount of Thai chili peppers.

You can use any seafood mix that you prefer.

You can also add other vegetables to the salad, such as red bell peppers or snow peas.

If you don’t have fish sauce, you can use soy sauce instead.

If you don’t have lime juice, you can use lemon juice instead.

Conclusion

This Spicy Glass Noodles Seafood Salad is a perfect dish for any occasion. It’s light, refreshing, and packed with flavor and texture. The combination of seafood, vegetables, and glass noodles creates a perfect balance of flavors and textures, and the spicy dressing adds a kick of heat to the dish. This salad is easy to make and can be adjusted to suit your taste preferences. Give it a try and impress your family and friends with this delicious and healthy salad.

Spicy glass noodle salad recipe Seafood glass noodle salad Best spicy seafood salad recipe Korean glass noodle salad Spicy Thai seafood salad recipe