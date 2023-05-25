“Spicy Shrimp Pasta Recipe”: Obsessed with this Recipe: Quick and Spicy Shrimp Pasta in Just 20 Minutes!

Easy 20 Minute Spicy Shrimp Pasta Recipe | I’m OBSESSED With This Recipe!

If you’re looking for a quick and delicious meal, look no further than this easy 20 minute spicy shrimp pasta recipe. This dish is perfect for any occasion, whether you’re cooking for yourself or entertaining guests. It’s easy to make and packed with flavor, making it a crowd-pleaser every time.

Ingredients

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound of spaghetti

2 tablespoons of olive oil

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1/2 cup of white wine

1/4 cup of tomato sauce

1/4 cup of heavy cream

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Start by cooking the spaghetti according to the package instructions. Make sure to salt the water generously to ensure the pasta is flavorful. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until they are pink and cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and set aside. Add the white wine to the skillet and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes, or until it has reduced by half. Add the tomato sauce and heavy cream to the skillet and stir to combine. Let the sauce simmer for 2-3 minutes, or until it has thickened slightly. Add the cooked spaghetti to the skillet and toss to coat in the sauce. Add the cooked shrimp back to the skillet and toss to combine. Sprinkle the grated parmesan cheese over the top of the pasta and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Why I’m Obsessed With This Recipe

There are a few reasons why I’m obsessed with this recipe. Firstly, it’s incredibly easy to make. The entire dish comes together in just 20 minutes, making it perfect for busy weeknights or last-minute dinner parties.

Secondly, the flavor is amazing. The combination of garlic, red pepper flakes, white wine, tomato sauce, and cream creates a rich and complex sauce that perfectly complements the shrimp and spaghetti. The parmesan cheese adds a nice salty kick to the dish, tying everything together.

Finally, this recipe is incredibly versatile. You can adjust the spice level to your liking by adding more or less red pepper flakes. You can also swap out the shrimp for chicken, or add in some veggies like bell peppers or spinach for an extra nutritional boost.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a quick and easy meal that’s packed with flavor, this easy 20 minute spicy shrimp pasta recipe is the perfect choice. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or entertaining guests, this dish is sure to impress. Give it a try and see for yourself why I’m obsessed with this recipe!

