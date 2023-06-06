“Spicy Tofu Recipe”: Chinese-Style Tofu Recipe: A Spicy and Delicious Vegetarian Dish

Tofu Recipe Chinese Style: Easy Spicy Tofu Recipe for Vegetarians

Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a versatile and nutritious ingredient in many dishes. It is a great source of protein and is low in fat and calories. Tofu is a staple in Chinese cuisine and can be prepared in a variety of ways. In this article, we will share a simple and easy-to-follow recipe for Chinese-style spicy tofu that is perfect for vegetarians.

Ingredients:

1 block of firm tofu (14 oz)

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

1-inch piece of ginger (minced)

2-3 green onions (chopped)

1 red chili pepper (deseeded and sliced)

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp chili paste

1 tsp sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cut the tofu into small cubes and set aside. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and ginger and stir-fry for a minute. Add chopped green onions and sliced chili pepper to the pan. Stir-fry for another minute. Add the cubed tofu to the pan and stir gently to combine with the other ingredients. Add soy sauce, chili paste, and sugar to the pan. Stir to coat the tofu evenly with the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for another 5-7 minutes or until the tofu is heated through and the sauce has thickened. Serve hot with rice or noodles.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, this Chinese-style spicy tofu recipe is an easy and delicious way to enjoy tofu. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can create a flavorful and healthy dish that is perfect for vegetarians. Serve it with rice or noodles for a complete meal. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of Chinese cuisine in the comfort of your own home!

