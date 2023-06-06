“Spicy Tofu Recipe”: Chinese-Style Tofu Recipe: A Spicy and Delicious Vegetarian Dish

Tofu Recipe Chinese Style: Easy Spicy Tofu Recipe for Vegetarians
Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a versatile and nutritious ingredient in many dishes. It is a great source of protein and is low in fat and calories. Tofu is a staple in Chinese cuisine and can be prepared in a variety of ways. In this article, we will share a simple and easy-to-follow recipe for Chinese-style spicy tofu that is perfect for vegetarians.
Ingredients:
- 1 block of firm tofu (14 oz)
- 2 cloves of garlic (minced)
- 1-inch piece of ginger (minced)
- 2-3 green onions (chopped)
- 1 red chili pepper (deseeded and sliced)
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp chili paste
- 1 tsp sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cut the tofu into small cubes and set aside.
-
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and ginger and stir-fry for a minute.
-
Add chopped green onions and sliced chili pepper to the pan. Stir-fry for another minute.
-
Add the cubed tofu to the pan and stir gently to combine with the other ingredients.
-
Add soy sauce, chili paste, and sugar to the pan. Stir to coat the tofu evenly with the sauce.
-
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
-
Cook for another 5-7 minutes or until the tofu is heated through and the sauce has thickened.
-
Serve hot with rice or noodles.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, this Chinese-style spicy tofu recipe is an easy and delicious way to enjoy tofu. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can create a flavorful and healthy dish that is perfect for vegetarians. Serve it with rice or noodles for a complete meal. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of Chinese cuisine in the comfort of your own home!
