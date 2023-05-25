Capellini with Crab and Tomato Sauce

Introduction

Capellini is a delicate pasta that can be tricky to cook perfectly at home. However, with a little extra liquid and the right technique, it can be transformed into an elegant seafood-based pasta dish that is both delicious and easy to make.

Ingredients

1 pound capellini

1/4 cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon pepperoncino (red pepper flakes)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound lump crabmeat, picked over for shells

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Extra-virgin olive oil, for finishing

Method

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the garlic. Once the garlic is sizzling, add the pepperoncino. Add the tomatoes and 2 cups water. Simmer just until the sauce begins to come together, about 5 minutes. Season with 1 teaspoon salt. Add the capellini, spreading it out and gently submerging it in the sauce. Cook and turn the capellini often until the pasta is al dente, 4 to 6 minutes (take care not to overcook; the pasta should still be quite chewy and will continue to cook off the heat). Mix in the scallions and crab, and simmer to heat through, stirring the capellini constantly. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, toss and serve immediately.

Swap Option

If you prefer, you can swap out the crab for cleaned, peeled and deveined shrimp. Simply add them to the sauce at the same time as the capellini and cook until they are pink and cooked through.

Conclusion

This capellini with crab and tomato sauce is a delicious and elegant pasta dish that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a special occasion. With a little extra liquid and the right technique, capellini can be transformed into a perfectly cooked pasta that is sure to impress your guests. Give it a try and see for yourself!

