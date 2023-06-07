Spider excavators: 10 Impressive Spider Excavators Displaying Brutal Strength

Introduction

Spider excavators are some of the most impressive construction machines in the market. Their versatility and ability to work on rough terrains make them ideal for various construction projects. These machines are designed to provide the necessary support to construction workers and are capable of accomplishing complex tasks that would have otherwise been impossible. In this article, we will highlight ten of the most brutal spider excavators working impressively.

Hitachi ZX350LCN-6 Spider Excavator

The Hitachi ZX350LCN-6 is a robust spider excavator designed for heavy-duty construction projects. It has a maximum digging reach of 11.5m and a digging depth of 7.5m. This machine is equipped with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 270HP. The Hitachi ZX350LCN-6 is also fitted with an advanced hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Bobcat E85 Spider Excavator

The Bobcat E85 is a versatile spider excavator that is ideal for various construction projects. It has a digging depth of 4.23m and a digging reach of 7.28m. This machine is fitted with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 66HP. The Bobcat E85 is also equipped with a hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

JCB JS220LC Spider Excavator

The JCB JS220LC is a robust spider excavator designed for heavy-duty construction projects. It has a maximum digging reach of 12.6m and a digging depth of 6.7m. This machine is equipped with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 174HP. The JCB JS220LC is also fitted with an advanced hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Caterpillar 336E L Spider Excavator

The Caterpillar 336E L is a versatile spider excavator that is ideal for various construction projects. It has a digging depth of 10.3m and a digging reach of 16.5m. This machine is fitted with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 296HP. The Caterpillar 336E L is also equipped with a hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Komatsu PC210LC-10 Spider Excavator

The Komatsu PC210LC-10 is a robust spider excavator designed for heavy-duty construction projects. It has a maximum digging reach of 10.3m and a digging depth of 6.7m. This machine is equipped with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 165HP. The Komatsu PC210LC-10 is also fitted with an advanced hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Volvo EC300DL Spider Excavator

The Volvo EC300DL is a versatile spider excavator that is ideal for various construction projects. It has a digging depth of 8.5m and a digging reach of 15.8m. This machine is fitted with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 227HP. The Volvo EC300DL is also equipped with a hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Kobelco SK350LC-9E Spider Excavator

The Kobelco SK350LC-9E is a robust spider excavator designed for heavy-duty construction projects. It has a maximum digging reach of 12m and a digging depth of 7.9m. This machine is equipped with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 270HP. The Kobelco SK350LC-9E is also fitted with an advanced hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Case CX350D Spider Excavator

The Case CX350D is a versatile spider excavator that is ideal for various construction projects. It has a digging depth of 7.6m and a digging reach of 14.1m. This machine is fitted with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 268HP. The Case CX350D is also equipped with a hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Hyundai R320LC-9A Spider Excavator

The Hyundai R320LC-9A is a robust spider excavator designed for heavy-duty construction projects. It has a maximum digging reach of 11.8m and a digging depth of 7.5m. This machine is equipped with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 220HP. The Hyundai R320LC-9A is also fitted with an advanced hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Doosan DX380LC-9C Spider Excavator

The Doosan DX380LC-9C is a versatile spider excavator that is ideal for various construction projects. It has a digging depth of 7.35m and a digging reach of 13.6m. This machine is fitted with a powerful engine that provides a maximum power output of 318HP. The Doosan DX380LC-9C is also equipped with a hydraulic system that provides smooth and precise control of the excavator.

Conclusion

Spider excavators are essential machines that play a significant role in various construction projects. The machines highlighted above are some of the most brutal spider excavators that are working impressively. Their versatility and ability to work on rough terrains make them ideal for heavy-duty construction projects. When choosing a spider excavator, it is essential to consider the project’s requirements and the machine’s specifications to ensure that you select the right machine for the job.

Spider excavators Heavy machinery Construction equipment Excavation technology Impressive engineering