“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Sequel”: “Get Ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with These 10 Must-Know Facts”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The new film promises to take viewers on a journey through the multiverse, introducing them to even more variations of the web-slinging superhero. Miles Morales, the young hero at the center of the first film, is back, along with his extradimensional spider friends. Here are 10 things to know about the film before you head to the theater.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are among the writers of the film

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are the writing duo behind some of Hollywood’s most beloved animated films, including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie. They also directed live-action films, such as 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street. While Miller did not return for the new Spider-Verse film, Lord and others collaborated on the screenplay.

Oscar Isaac voices Spider-Man 2099

Oscar Isaac, known for his roles in Star Wars and Moon Knight, lends his voice to the newest web-slinger in the Spider-Verse: Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. In the comics, Miguel becomes Spider-Man after his genetic code is rewritten using spider DNA. He accidentally becomes the recipient of the spider powers he was trying to replicate in others.

The film is part one of two

Across the Spider-Verse is the first part of a two-part story. Viewers should be prepared for a cliffhanger ending that sets up the next film, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Jessica Drew makes her screen debut as Spider-Woman

Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, makes her cinematic debut in the new film. The former Hydra spy with spider powers is voiced by Issa Rae.

This sequel used the most animators ever used in a single film

Over 1,000 animators were employed to create the kaleidoscopic fusion of art styles and vibrant colors that make up the film’s visuals. The animation is a testament to the attention to detail and craftsmanship that went into making the film.

Spider-Man is a hero of many films

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved and popular superheroes of all time, and this new film is just the latest in a long line of adaptations. Across the Spider-Verse is the tenth feature film to feature the web-slinging hero.

A Spider-Man from many universes

As the title suggests, the film takes viewers on a journey through the multiverse, introducing them to multiple versions of Spider-Man from different dimensions. Some are familiar, while others are lesser-known variations from the character’s long history.

Jason Schwartzman voices the hapless villain The Spot

Jason Schwartzman brings his comedic talents to the role of The Spot, a villain with the ability to create wormholes using spots on his body. The Spot is a character with ties to Miles Morales and is known for his bumbling and inept nature.

The return of Spider-Man Unlimited

The film is full of Easter eggs and references to Spider-Man’s storied history, including a nod to the lesser-known late ’90s animated series, Spider-Man Unlimited. It’s exciting to see this version of the character make a return of sorts.

Across the Spider-Verse is now linked to the MCU

In one of the film’s trailers, Miguel O’Hara references the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, linking the animated world of Spider-Verse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This opens up the possibility of even more crossovers and connections in the future.

In conclusion, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promises to be a thrilling and visually stunning adventure through the multiverse. With a talented cast of voice actors, a stellar creative team, and a deep love and respect for the character’s history, this film is sure to be a hit with fans and newcomers alike.

