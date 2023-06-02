“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Spot.: Who is The Spot in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’?

Who is The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a film that has a lot to love, but one of the biggest surprises is the new villain, The Spot. For many comic book fans, the question arises: Who is The Spot, and why was he chosen as the next big bad for a feature film?

The Comic History of The Spot

Before becoming The Spot, the character was known as Johnathon Ohnn, a brilliant scientist who studied at MIT and was a roommate of Mysterio. Ohnn’s research on teleportation caught the attention of Wilson Fisk, who eventually caused him to become disfigured and gain powers through a pitch-black portal. Ohnn emerged from the portal with a bright white skin covered in black spots, each of which functions as portals to various realities, including his own.

The Spot is Often Treated as a Joke in Marvel Comics

The Spot is frequently referred to as a “villain of the week,” implying that he’s a low-level goon rather than a significant threat to the heroes of Marvel. Spider-Man initially laughed at The Spot’s goofy name and appearance, but his unpredictable abilities quickly proved to be a challenge for the hero. However, The Spot’s supervillain career mostly involved working for other villains as a hired hand.

The Spot is Surprisingly Powerful

The Spot’s spots can teleport him across long distances and even transport him to other dimensions, making him one of the few villains who can circumvent Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense. Additionally, the spots make him virtually invincible, as he has been killed multiple times in the comics but has always come back.

The Spot is Determined to be Miles Morales’ Arch-Nemesis in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Spot is Miles Morales’ arch-nemesis. Johnathon Ohnn was a scientist at Alchemex, the science division owned by Wilson Fisk and overseen by Olivia Octavius from the first film. Ohnn was caught in the explosion of the super-collider after Spider-Man and his friends destroyed it in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now disfigured, The Spot has sworn vengeance on Spider-Man and threatens to destroy everything and everyone Miles Morales has ever loved.

The Spot may not be as well-known as other villains in Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, but his powers and determination make him a formidable foe. Fans eagerly await the third chapter of the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, to see how the conflict between Miles Morales and The Spot will conclude.

News Source : Collider

Source Link :‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: Who Is The Spot?/