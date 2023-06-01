Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Villain, Comic History, Explained: Exploring the Comic History of the Villain in SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Who is The Spot?

H2: The Spot: From Goofy Villain to Movie Star

Spider-Man is known for having one of the best rogues’ galleries in comics. Iconic villains like Green Goblin, Venom, and Doctor Octopus are among the most formidable foes that the web-slinger has ever faced. However, Spider-Man also has some real D-list baddies that are often overlooked. One of those second-string villains is the Spot, who has a significant role in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Despite his goofy appearance, the Spot is actually quite powerful and has the potential to be a formidable foe. Here’s a look at the Marvel Comics history of the Spot, one of the most unlikely Spidey villains ever to get the cinematic treatment.

H3: The Origin of the Spot, Spider-Man’s Goofiest-Looking Villain

The Spot first appeared as an unnamed scientist at MIT in 1984’s Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #97. Writer Al Milgrom and artist Herb Trimpe created the character, and in the very next issue, they revealed him as Jonathan Ohnn, who worked for Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin. Working for Fisk, they tasked him with trying to replicate the powers of the hero called Cloak, of the duo Cloak and Dagger. Cloak could create portals out of his own being, and the Kingpin wanted that power for himself. Working late one evening, he thought he cracked the code to Cloak’s dimension. But Ohnn actually wound up in a different dimension, one-half dark, and one-half light.

This dimension was filled with various small black portals that opened up into other realities. Ohnn found a way back to Earth eventually by going through one, but many of the small black portals had already attached themselves to his body. He discovered he could use these black holes, by throwing them and opening portals. Once returning to Earth, he confronted the Kingpin’s nemesis Spider-Man, declaring himself “the Spot.” Spider-Man laughed right in his face at the dumb name that made him sound like a pet. Spidey soundly defeated the Spot, leaving him humiliated.

H3: The Spot’s Powers in the Spider-Man Comics

Despite the dumb name, the Spot was pretty formidable power-wise. With his trademark space warp spots, the Spot could transport himself or any part of his body from one area to another over an unlimited distance. He’s able to do all these things thanks to the dimension that gave him these powers, which he named “Spotworld.” These spots could be small, large, and even suspended in the air. He could also change their size at will. The Spot could even control which portal could lead to Spotworld and which could open up somewhere else in this dimension. Because of his connection to Spotworld, the Spot learned that he was effectively immortal. This power set technically made him one of Spidey’s most formidable foes.

H3: The Spot’s Role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Until now, the Spot’s most prominent role outside the pages of Marvel Comics had been in the 1990s Spider-Man: The Animated Series. He appeared in that show in season three’s “The Spot,” and then again in the recent 2017 Spider-Man cartoon. Now, Jason Schwartzman will soon play this lovable loser villain in Across the Spider-Verse. And it appears he’s that film’s “Big Bad.” He’s always been the Spidey villain with the most potential when it comes to his abilities, and yet barely ever used as anything but a punchline. Now let’s see if Across the Spider-Verse can actually make the Spot dangerous and worth the awesome superpowers he’s got.

In conclusion, the Spot may be one of the goofiest-looking villains in the Spider-Man comics, but his powers are nothing to laugh at. His ability to transport himself and other objects over an unlimited distance is a formidable power. Even though he is often relegated to permanent loser status, the Spot has the potential to be a formidable opponent for Spider-Man. Hopefully, his role in Across the Spider-Verse will give him the chance to be the dangerous villain he was always meant to be.

