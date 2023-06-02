Spider-Punk: Explaining Spider-Punk: The Hero of SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Spider-Punk: The Rise of Hobart “Hobie” Brown

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduced a new fan-favorite among the web-slinging heroes: Spider-Punk, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya. Despite his short comic book resume, Spider-Punk has had quite the journey before hitting the big screen. Here’s a look at the comics history of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, the Spider-Punk.

The Origin of Spider-Punk

Hobart Brown was a homeless youth on Earth-138 who gained powers from a mutated spider that was exposed to President Norman Osborn’s toxic waste dumping. Despite being a punk kid from the streets, Hobart was a gifted scientist who invented his web shooters. He also played the guitar and led the subjugated citizens of New York against Osborn’s V.E.N.O.M. troops.

Joining His Fellow Web Warriors

During the Spider-Verse comic book event, Spider-Punk was recruited by Superior Spider-Man to join an army of arachnid heroes. Hobie became a part of the so-called Web Warriors and fought the likes of the Red Skull and Kang.

In His Own Series at Last

In 2022, Spider-Punk received his own mini-series, Spider-Punk: Battled of the Banned, from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason. The recent Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon series also featured Spider-Punk with a cockney accent, despite the comics character being from New York City. However, the Daniel Kaluuya version in Across the Spider-Verse is a Brit, sticking to the original conception of the character as a citizen of the U.K.

The Future of Spider-Punk

With the upcoming sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, we can expect to see more of Spider-Punk and his rise to prominence among the other Spider-people in the mainstream.

Despite having a shorter comic book resume compared to other spider folk, Spider-Punk has made a lasting impression among fans. With his punk rock-inspired Spider-Man persona and unique backstory, it’s no wonder he stole the scene in Across the Spider-Verse.

