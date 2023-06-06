Spider-Verse Whopper Recipe: Unveiling Burger King’s Secret: The Spider-Verse Whopper Recipe Cracked

Cracking the Spider-Verse Whopper Recipe: Burger King’s Secret Revealed
Burger King’s Spider-Verse Whopper has been a popular item on their menu since its release in December 2018. With its unique black bun and red ketchup spider web design, it quickly became a sensation among burger lovers. However, the recipe for this limited-time burger was kept secret by Burger King, leaving fans wondering what the secret ingredients were. In this article, we will reveal the secret recipe for the Spider-Verse Whopper and how you can make it at home.
Ingredients:
For the black bun:
- 1 packet of active dry yeast
- 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar
- 1 cup of warm water
- 2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup of cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon of black food coloring
For the burger patty:
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of paprika
For the spider web ketchup:
- 1/2 cup of ketchup
- 1 tablespoon of red food coloring
- 1 tablespoon of corn syrup
Instructions:
Making the black bun:
- In a mixing bowl, combine the active dry yeast, granulated sugar, and warm water. Stir until the yeast and sugar have dissolved. Let it sit for 5 minutes to activate the yeast.
-
In another mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Mix well.
-
Add the yeast mixture, vegetable oil, egg, and black food coloring to the flour mixture. Mix until a dough is formed.
-
Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.
-
Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover it with a cloth. Let it rise for 1 hour in a warm place.
-
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
-
Shape the dough into burger buns and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the buns are firm and fully cooked.
Making the burger patty:
- In a mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Mix well.
-
Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and shape them into burger patties.
-
Cook the patties on a grill or in a pan until they are fully cooked.
Making the spider web ketchup:
- In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, red food coloring, and corn syrup. Mix well.
-
Place the mixture in a piping bag or a ziplock bag with the corner snipped off.
Assembling the Spider-Verse Whopper:
- Cut the black bun in half.
-
Spread the spider web ketchup on the bottom half of the bun.
-
Place the burger patty on top of the ketchup.
-
Add your choice of toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese.
-
Place the top half of the bun on top of the toppings.
Conclusion:
Now that you know the recipe for Burger King’s Spider-Verse Whopper, you can make it at home and enjoy it any time you want. The black bun, spider web ketchup, and juicy burger patty make for a unique and delicious burger that will impress your friends and family. So, next time you’re craving a burger, try making the Spider-Verse Whopper and see for yourself why it’s such a popular item on Burger King’s menu.
