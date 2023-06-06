Spider-Verse Whopper Recipe: Unveiling Burger King’s Secret: The Spider-Verse Whopper Recipe Cracked

Cracking the Spider-Verse Whopper Recipe: Burger King’s Secret Revealed

Burger King’s Spider-Verse Whopper has been a popular item on their menu since its release in December 2018. With its unique black bun and red ketchup spider web design, it quickly became a sensation among burger lovers. However, the recipe for this limited-time burger was kept secret by Burger King, leaving fans wondering what the secret ingredients were. In this article, we will reveal the secret recipe for the Spider-Verse Whopper and how you can make it at home.

Ingredients:

For the black bun:

1 packet of active dry yeast

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

1 cup of warm water

2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 egg

1 tablespoon of black food coloring

For the burger patty:

1 pound of ground beef

1 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon of onion powder

1/4 teaspoon of paprika

For the spider web ketchup:

1/2 cup of ketchup

1 tablespoon of red food coloring

1 tablespoon of corn syrup

Instructions:

Making the black bun:

In a mixing bowl, combine the active dry yeast, granulated sugar, and warm water. Stir until the yeast and sugar have dissolved. Let it sit for 5 minutes to activate the yeast. In another mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the yeast mixture, vegetable oil, egg, and black food coloring to the flour mixture. Mix until a dough is formed. Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover it with a cloth. Let it rise for 1 hour in a warm place. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Shape the dough into burger buns and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the buns are firm and fully cooked.

Making the burger patty:

In a mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Mix well. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and shape them into burger patties. Cook the patties on a grill or in a pan until they are fully cooked.

Making the spider web ketchup:

In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, red food coloring, and corn syrup. Mix well. Place the mixture in a piping bag or a ziplock bag with the corner snipped off.

Assembling the Spider-Verse Whopper:

Cut the black bun in half. Spread the spider web ketchup on the bottom half of the bun. Place the burger patty on top of the ketchup. Add your choice of toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese. Place the top half of the bun on top of the toppings.

Conclusion:

Now that you know the recipe for Burger King’s Spider-Verse Whopper, you can make it at home and enjoy it any time you want. The black bun, spider web ketchup, and juicy burger patty make for a unique and delicious burger that will impress your friends and family. So, next time you’re craving a burger, try making the Spider-Verse Whopper and see for yourself why it’s such a popular item on Burger King’s menu.

