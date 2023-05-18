Spider-Verse Whopper: Trying out Burger King’s Spider-Verse Whopper: A Red, Safe-to-Eat Burger Experience

1. #BurgerKingSpiderVerseWhopper

2. #TasteTestingBKWhopper

3. #NonRadioactiveFastFood

4. #SpiderVerseBurgerExperience

5. #SEOforBurgerKing

Burger King Launches Spider-Man Tie-In Menu Items

Miles Morales, the teenage Spider-Man, has temporarily left his usual home in Brooklyn, New York, to take up residence in Queens, Peter Parker’s stomping grounds. Specifically, he can be found at a Burger King in the Astoria neighborhood, where customers can try two new menu items as part of a tie-in with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The “Spider-Verse Whopper” features a red bun with black sesame seeds and Swiss cheese, while the “Spider-Verse Sundae” is vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate-flavored popping candy in red and black.

The tie-in will be available until June 21, a few weeks after the release of Across the Spider-Verse on June 2. This isn’t the first time a chain restaurant has launched a themed menu for a movie or video game. McDonald’s famously launched a Szechuan sauce for Mulan in 1998 and, two decades later, for Rick and Morty. Burger King also previously launched a tie-in for a Spider-Man film, the “Dark Whopper,” in 2007.

The Astoria Burger King has been fully transformed into a Spider-Verse restaurant, with artwork from the movies adorning the walls, decals on the windows, and even a figure of Miles in a web-swinging action pose on the signpost. Burger King has also created a Spider-Man themed cardboard crown. While the Spider-Verse Whopper did not taste significantly different from the standard Whopper, the Spider-Verse Sundae was a hit.

Burger King has launched two new menu items, the Spider-Verse Whopper and Sundae, as part of a tie-in with the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Spider-Verse Whopper features a red bun with black sesame seeds and Swiss cheese, while the Sundae includes chocolate-flavored popping candy in red and black on top of vanilla ice cream. The items will be available through 21 June. The Astoria, Queens, Burger King in New York City has been transformed with Spider-Man-themed decorations to promote the tie-in. Burger King previously launched a tie-in burger for the 2007 movie, Spider-Man 3.

1. Burger King Spider-Verse Whopper

2. Taste-test review of Burger King’s Spider-Verse Whopper

3. Burger King’s limited edition Spider-Verse Whopper

4. Burger King’s red bun Spider-Verse Whopper

5. Burger King’s Spider-Verse Whopper ingredients

Source Link :Taste-testing Burger King’s red, non-radioactive Spider-Verse Whopper/