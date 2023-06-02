Spiral Cucumber Salad Recipe: CiCi Li’s Fun, Tasty, and Easy Chinese Recipe for Spiral Cucumber Salad

Spiral Cucumber Salad (Fun, Tasty, Easy Chinese Recipe) CiCi Li

Are you looking for a fun and tasty way to enjoy your vegetables? Look no further than this spiral cucumber salad recipe from Chinese chef CiCi Li. This dish is both visually striking and delicious, making it the perfect addition to any meal or gathering.

Ingredients

2 cucumbers

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp chili oil

1 tsp soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Instructions

Using a spiralizer or a vegetable peeler, create long, thin ribbons from the cucumbers. Place the cucumber ribbons in a colander and sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat and let sit for 10 minutes to draw out excess water. In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, chili oil, soy sauce, and garlic to make the dressing. Rinse the cucumber ribbons under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, toss the cucumber ribbons with the dressing until evenly coated. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds before serving.

Variations

This recipe is incredibly versatile and can be customized to suit your preferences. Here are a few variations to try:

Add protein

If you want to add some protein to this dish, try tossing in some cooked shrimp, chicken, or tofu. You could also serve the cucumber salad alongside grilled fish or meat for a complete meal.

Switch up the veggies

While this recipe calls for cucumbers, you could easily substitute other vegetables such as zucchini, carrots, or beets. Just be sure to adjust the cooking time and seasoning as needed.

Experiment with the dressing

If you’re not a fan of spicy food, you can reduce or omit the chili oil in the dressing. You could also add other flavors such as ginger, honey, or lime juice for a different twist on the recipe.

Conclusion

The spiral cucumber salad is a fun, tasty, and easy Chinese recipe that’s sure to impress your friends and family. With its bright colors and flavorful dressing, this dish is a great way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. So why not give it a try and see what all the fuss is about?

