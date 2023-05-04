“Splits” : Kym Marsh, 46, Announces Separation from Third Spouse Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 Months After Marriage

Kym Marsh, the former Coronation Street actress, has reportedly split from her third husband, Scott Ratcliff, just 18 months after tying the knot. Marsh, 46, was spotted shopping with her daughter Emilie, 26, looking glum in exclusive pictures obtained by MailOnline. According to The Sun, Marsh and Army Major Ratcliff, 34, decided to end their marriage due to the strain of work. However, the newspaper reported that “cracks” had been present in their relationship for some time. The pressures of their careers led to the couple attempting a trial separation earlier this year, before deciding to officially split.

Marsh, who has four children, stars in Waterloo Road and is a regular host of BBC1 daytime show Morning Live, as well as appearing in theatre roles. A source said: “They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most.” The couple had a trial separation earlier this year and were hoping to get things back on track but they’ve decided it’s best to go their separate ways. They’re hoping to keep things as amicable as possible. Hopefully, time will help to heal things.”

Marsh lives in Cheshire, while Ratcliff is based in barracks down south, meaning the couple struggled to spend quality time together. Marsh’s intense Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals last year reportedly put further strain on the marriage. Marsh was previously married to EastEnders’ Jack Ryder from 2002-2009 and Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas 2012-2014. Following the couple’s big day in 2021, Marsh took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her new husband and called him the “love of her life.” The pair tied the knot in front of friends and family only four months after announcing their engagement back in July.

The couple had been dating since July 2018 but have had to endure long stints of separation as Ratcliff serves abroad, with Marsh admitting last April that they had at the time been apart for seven months. Back in December 2018, Marsh revealed she and Ratcliff were facing six months apart as the soldier was due to return to Afghanistan for duty in the Parachute Regiment. Despite the long-distance looming, the star was resolute in her belief that their relationship would survive the strain.

Marsh had split from Matt Baker three months before sparking up a romance with Ratcliff, after a two-year romance. She was first in a relationship with builder David Cunliffe before her rise to fame in 2001’s Popstars, and the couple had a son David, 27, and daughter Emilie, 26, during a five-year relationship. After breaking onto the pop scene as a member of Hear’Say, Marsh married EastEnders star Jack Ryder, 36, in 2002, but they divorced in 2009 after she admitted having an affair with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, 43. Marsh went on to marry Lomas in 2012, and the couple have an eight-year-old daughter Polly. The couple’s first child Archie passed away shortly after his premature birth in 2009.

Marsh donned an animal print tracksuit which she teamed with a black leather biker jacket and comfy trainers while out shopping with her daughter. While she has seemingly deleted pictures of Ratcliff from her Instagram, she still lists herself as ‘Wife to Scott’. Despite this, her profile still lists herself as a mum, actor and ‘Wife to Scott’. The split has come as a shock to fans of the couple, who had seemed happy and in love. Marsh has not yet commented on the reports.

