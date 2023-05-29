“Spokane shooting: Registered sex offender named person of interest in death of 17-year-old girl” today : Person of Interest in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Girl in Spokane Identified as Registered Sex Offender

Suspect in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Girl in Spokane Identified as Registered Sex Offender and Person of Interest today 2023.

Juan Carlos Sandoval, a registered sex offender, has been named an “interested party” in the homicide of Samantha Kalinchuk, a 17-year-old girl found dead in Yakima County last month. Sandoval was arrested two days after Kalinchuk’s body was found and is currently serving warrants on unrelated charges. Detectives are investigating Kalinchuk’s death as a homicide. A woman who had allowed Kalinchuk to stay at her house has said she informed police in September that Sandoval was with a minor.

