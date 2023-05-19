Sports Icon ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Passes Away at the Age of 79.

Pro wrestling legend ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham dead at 79

Pro wrestling legend ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 79. Graham, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was one of the most popular and influential wrestlers of the 1970s and 1980s. He was known for his flamboyant personality, charismatic promos, and impressive physique.

A career in wrestling

Graham began his wrestling career in 1970, working for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to his colorful outfits and impressive in-ring skills. In 1972, he joined the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), which later became World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

It was in the WWWF that Graham achieved his greatest success. He won the WWWF Heavyweight Championship in 1977, defeating Bruno Sammartino in a historic match at Madison Square Garden. Graham held the title for nearly a year, before losing it to Bob Backlund in 1978. He also won the WWWF Tag Team Championship twice, teaming with partners like Ivan Putski and Dusty Rhodes.

The ‘Superstar’ persona

Graham was known for his larger-than-life persona, which he called the ‘Superstar’ character. He wore flashy outfits, including sequined capes and headbands, and dyed his hair and beard bright colors. He also delivered some of the most memorable promos in wrestling history, often speaking in rhyming couplets and using his deep, booming voice to great effect.

But Graham’s most impressive feature was his physique. He was one of the first wrestlers to focus on bodybuilding and weightlifting, and he had a muscular, sculpted body that was years ahead of its time. He inspired many wrestlers who came after him, including Hulk Hogan, who credited Graham with helping him develop his own larger-than-life persona.

A legacy in wrestling

Graham’s influence on wrestling cannot be overstated. He was one of the first wrestlers to use his personality and charisma to connect with fans, paving the way for future stars like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was also one of the first wrestlers to focus on bodybuilding, inspiring a generation of wrestlers who wanted to look as impressive as he did.

But Graham’s legacy goes beyond his contributions to wrestling. He was a trailblazer for wrestlers who wanted to pursue careers outside the ring. He wrote several books about bodybuilding and fitness, and he became a motivational speaker and preacher later in life.

Tributes to ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham

After news of Graham’s passing broke, many wrestlers and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the ‘Superstar’.

Hulk Hogan tweeted, “RIP Superstar Billy Graham, one of my all-time favorites and one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. Thank you for paving the way for guys like me.”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said in a statement, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham. His influence on the sports-entertainment industry can still be felt today, and we are grateful for his contributions to WWE and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

A final farewell

‘Superstar’ Billy Graham may be gone, but his legacy will live on in the world of wrestling and beyond. He was a true pioneer, a larger-than-life personality who inspired generations of wrestlers and fans. Rest in peace, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham.

