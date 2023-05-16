Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: An 81-Year-Old Business Owner Achieves Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Success

Martha Stewart Wine Club Membership

Martha Stewart, an American entrepreneur, TV personality, and author, is worth $400 million at the age of 81. She is the first self-made American female billionaire and the owner of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Her earnings came from her business conglomerates, including TV, magazines, and home products.

Martha Stewart’s Career

At the peak of her career, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia had an explosive IPO. Her company went public in 1999, and she became the first self-made American female billionaire. However, the company’s bubble burst, and its market cap dropped by more than 50%. By February 2002, the stock price had gone down to $16 per share, causing her to lose her billionaire status.

Stewart has also launched several books through Clarkson Potter publishing imprint, including “Martha Stewart’s Quick Cook” (1983), “Martha Stewart’s Hors D’oeuvres” (1984), “Martha Stewart’s Pies & Tarts” (1985), “Weddings” (1987), “The Wedding Planner” (1988), “Martha Stewart’s Secrets for Entertaining” (1988), “Martha Stewart’s Quick Cook Menus” (1988) and “Martha Stewart’s Christmas” (1989). She also wrote several columns and magazine articles and made appearances on TV programs like “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and “Larry King Live.”

Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, was launched in late 1990 with Time Publishing Ventures and had an initial rate base of 250,000. Its success paved the way for Stewart to have her own show, “Martha Stewart Living,” a weekly half-hour program that expanded to a full hour and ran from 1999 until 2004.

Martha Stewart’s Swimsuit Cover

Martha Stewart recently made headlines for being on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She is among the four celebrities featured in the issue alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader. In the snaps, she posed in the Dominica Republic and appeared in a total of 10 looks.

Stewart spoke about her swimsuit cover photo on “Today” and said, “When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated.’ And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

CNN noted that her career started as a model when she was 15 before she worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street. She later started a catering business, which eventually grew into a lifestyle media company.

Martha Stewart’s New Venture

Martha Stewart will be joining hands with Canada-based marijuana producer Canopy Growth in a brand partnership to launch new CBD products for people and animals. This new venture is expected to leverage Stewart’s expertise in consumer products and Canopy’s knowledge of cannabis and hemp.

Martha Stewart Wine Club Membership

In addition to her new venture, Martha Stewart also has a wine club membership program called marthastewartwine.com. Members can enjoy curated wines delivered to their doorstep every month. The website offers a wide variety of wines, including red, white, and sparkling wines, from different regions around the world.

The wine club offers flexible membership options, including the option to skip a shipment or cancel the membership at any time. Members also get exclusive access to limited production wines and discounts on reorders.

Conclusion

Martha Stewart’s career has been nothing short of impressive. From being a model to a stockbroker to a media personality, she has done it all. Her recent swimsuit cover and new venture show that she is not slowing down anytime soon. Her wine club membership program is another testament to her expertise in the consumer industry. Whether you are a wine connoisseur or just starting out, marthastewartwine.com is definitely worth checking out.

