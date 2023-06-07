Sports Journalism Veteran Wayne Smith Passes Away – Obituary

Wayne Smith, Veteran Sports Journalist, Passes Away

Wayne Smith, a renowned sports journalist, has passed away at the age of 73. Smith was widely respected for his coverage of various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and hockey.

Born in 1948 in Philadelphia, Smith began his career as a sports reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1972. He later worked for the Chicago Tribune and the New York Times, where he covered major sporting events such as the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the World Series.

Smith was known for his in-depth reporting and his ability to capture the human side of sports. He was also a mentor to many young journalists and was admired for his commitment to the profession.

In addition to his journalism career, Smith was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He was a passionate advocate for veterans’ rights and was involved in several organizations that supported veterans.

Smith’s passing is a great loss to the world of sports journalism and to all those who knew him. He will be remembered for his dedication to the craft and his unwavering commitment to telling the stories of athletes and sports teams.

