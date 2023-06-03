Sports Legends : “Their Numbers Define Them: An Exploration of Sports Legends and Their Iconic Digits”

The Greatest Sports Legends and Their Iconic Numbers: Got Your Number



Hyperion Avenue has announced the release of two highly anticipated books for April 4th, 2023: “Greeny & Hembo: A Sports Talk Odyssey” by Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic Jr., and “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben. Both books are expected to be major hits in their respective genres and are already generating buzz among readers and critics alike.

“Greeny & Hembo: A Sports Talk Odyssey” is a sports talk show in book form, written by two of ESPN’s most beloved personalities. The book follows the dynamic duo as they travel across the country, talking sports, life, and everything in between. Fans of the show will love the behind-the-scenes stories and insights into their favorite hosts, while newcomers will be drawn in by the humor and wit of two of the most engaging personalities in sports media.

Harlan Coben’s “The Boy from the Woods” is a thrilling mystery that follows the story of a man who was found living in the woods as a child and has no memory of his past. When a teenage girl goes missing, he is drawn into the investigation and must confront his own mysterious past to find the truth. Coben is known for his gripping and suspenseful storytelling, and “The Boy from the Woods” promises to be another page-turner that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Both books are expected to be major hits, and Hyperion Avenue is confident that they will resonate with readers of all ages and interests. Whether you’re a sports fan looking for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular sports talk shows on television or a mystery lover looking for your next gripping read, these books are sure to deliver.

In addition to these two exciting releases, Hyperion Avenue has also announced a new book from Seth Wickersham, one of ESPN’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His new book, “Untitled,” is set to be released in 2023 and promises to be another hard-hitting and insightful look at the world of sports. Wickersham is known for his in-depth reporting and his ability to uncover the stories behind the headlines, and fans are eagerly anticipating his next book.

Overall, Hyperion Avenue is poised for a big year in 2023, with three highly anticipated releases that are sure to be major hits. Whether you’re a sports fan, a mystery lover, or a fan of hard-hitting investigative journalism, there’s something for everyone in the publisher’s lineup. Be sure to mark your calendars for April 4th, 2023, when these exciting new books hit bookstores and online retailers.



